TEXAS VIEW: How did Dallas risk losing a critical federal hospital

One of the worst things that could happen to North Texas right now would be the loss of the pop-up hospital that the federal government is placing at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

But that is what was at risk this week because of a failure among federal, state and local leaders to adequately communicate about what steps Dallas County needed to take to ensure the facility remained in the city.

Thursday (April 9) morning, the Dallas County Commissioners Court held an emergency meeting to approve two large contracts in support of operating the 250-bed hospital.

We hope that satisfies federal officials who were considering removing the hospital from Dallas and relocating the resources that come with it elsewhere in the country.

As late as Wednesday (April 8) afternoon, Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, told us the hospital was at risk if Dallas County did not act quickly.

This whole mess makes it critical to understand, after the fact, exactly what happened between Gov. Greg Abbott and County Judge Clay Jenkins in this whole affair. The public was looped in late last week, after Abbott’s chief of staff warned Jenkins to take action to ensure the hospital remained in Dallas.

That warning, in a letter, went public, and it revealed a massive break in communication between the governor and Jenkins in a time when we need them more than ever to be on the same page. And it happened at a time when the feds were threatening to pull the popup hospital.

Late last week, Maj. Gen. Mike Stone, the Army official overseeing the set up in this region of what are officially known as federal medical stations, spoke with county and city officials, including Jenkins, and came away with the conclusion that the county was not taking adequate steps to open and use the medical station at the convention center.

Last Saturday, Stone was in New Orleans managing the set up of emergency services there. He called Kidd to express concern about what was happening in Dallas.

It was late, and Stone got Kidd’s voicemail.

“Hey chief, sorry to bug you on a Saturday night,” Stone said in the message.

“Late last night, we had a call with Judge Clay Jenkins. His team and his Ph.D.s have no intentions of moving patients into the convention center and the Department of Defense is confused. So I’ll SITREP up, situation report up, my chain of command about getting equipment and patients moving in Dallas.”

Kidd heard the message the following morning and was alarmed. He sent it to Jenkins and to Mayor Eric Johnson and quickly had Jenkins on the phone.

During that conversation, Kidd said, he also became worried that Jenkins didn’t have a clear plan of how and when the hospital would be used. Given the scarcity of federal resources, Kidd believed the hospital could be moved, he said.

After he spoke to Jenkins, Kidd immediately contacted the governor’s office to say he feared Dallas would lose the facility, he said. He believed it was his job to do all he could to ensure Dallas kept the hospital.

“If Dallas County can’t get this together, I’m going to fight like hell to keep it there,” he said.

Kidd stressed that he has worked in emergency management for many years under both Republicans and Democrats and that he isn’t interested in partisan struggles. Indeed, Kidd was the top emergency management official in San Antonio under Julian Castro when Castro, former Democratic HUD secretary, was mayor of that city.

After Kidd reported to Abbott’s office, the governor’s chief of staff, Luis Saenz, wrote Jenkins expressing concerns that Dallas could lose the federal medical station — a station that includes the services of Naval medical personnel as well as equipment supplied by the federal government.

“Other jurisdictions need quick access to the facilities currently set up in Dallas,” Saenz wrote. “If I don’t hear from you by tomorrow, the process may quickly begin to move this additional hospital capacity away from Dallas.”

Jenkins called it “a crazy letter” that was “essentially untrue.”

But the letter wasn’t crazy or untrue. It accurately expressed what Stone had told Kidd and what Kidd had reported to the governor’s office.

Based on the timeline, it is easy to understand why Abbott’s office was so concerned about what might happen to the medical station at the convention center and why it was appropriate to contact Jenkins in a formal way to clarify the county’s intended use for the convention center.

It’s also understandable that, from Jenkins’ perspective, the county was doing all it could to get the hospital ready to be opened but to not transfer patients there until hospital capacity became strained.

What’s important to remember here is that every Texas and county official has the same goal — keep the facility in Dallas.

It’s time now for both leaders to work together to make certain this critical resource stays in Dallas during this crisis and that future problems are resolved before they become critical.