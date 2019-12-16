  • December 16, 2019

TEXAS VIEW: Will Texans keep getting hit with surprise medical bills? - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Will Texans keep getting hit with surprise medical bills?

THE POINT: A surprise medical bill is every patient’s financial nightmare and we may know soon if lawmakers are able to help.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Will Texans keep getting hit with surprise medical bills? The Dallas Morning News Odessa American

It is most disheartening when what seems like a victory begins to look like a defeat. All it takes is creative rulemaking, and the best intent of lawmakers on behalf of citizens can be turned on its ear.

Last spring, Texas lawmakers came together in a bipartisan effort to protect consumers in state-regulated health care plans from getting hammered with outrageous bills for out-of-network treatment. Among its many reforms, Senate Bill 1264, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law, authorized an arbitration process for insurers and providers to work out their billing differences.

The idea was to prevent patients from being held hostage and ultimately getting stuck with the bill.

However, the Texas Medical Board, the state agency mandated to regulate medical practices, wants to expand a provision in the law that would allow consumers to opt for higher costs if they willingly use an out-of-network doctor for nonemergency care. The medical board’s proposal would extend the narrow exemption to include all out-of-network providers — like anesthesiologists and pathologists — if a patient signs a waiver.

Consumer groups and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick rightly blasted the Texas Medical Board for encouraging a raft of misleading paperwork that could expose patients to receiving bills for whatever costs that insurers and providers did not pay. In other words, consumers would be back in the middle.

“After passing the strongest ‘surprise billing’ protections in the nation, I am not happy to learn that attempts may be being made at the Texas Medical Board to create a loophole to undermine this important law,” Patrick said in a statement. “Senators are not happy either.”

The Texas Medical Board says there is no attempt to mislead and it would provide patients with enough advance notice to avoid billing surprises. Nonetheless, a loophole by any other name is still a loophole.

The whole point of SB 1264 was to remove patients from being collateral damage in billing disputes. It barred surprise medical bills from being sent to patients who have been treated by out-of-network providers when the treatment is an emergency and clamped down on stunning charges for medical out-of-network care at in-network hospitals and out-of-network lab and imaging work.

Texas lawmakers made clear that they wanted consumer protections to reduce the paperwork jungle and the prospect of patients making expensive missteps.

The clock is ticking. The board will review the rule and public comments at a meeting this month and could direct staff for revisions. The rules need to be in place by Jan. 1.

A surprise medical bill is every patient’s financial nightmare. Lawmakers took important steps to help patients, and the will of the Legislature should be upheld.

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
34°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: NNE at 12mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 33°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 52°/Low 27°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 49°/Low 26°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]