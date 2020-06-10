TEXAS VIEW: Protests one important step on a very long journey

Protests, demonstrations and cries for justice are not only taking place across the nation, but also here in our own community. Earlier last week, dozens of protesters assembled at city hall and lifted their collective voice in the name of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed while handcuffed May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis police. His death, the latest in a senseless series, has sparked outrage and protests across the country. While most have been peaceful demonstrations, some have turned violent. Regardless, it is the most powerful, widespread series of protests in more than a half-century.

Locally, the cries for reform and justice were mostly peaceful with a message focused on seeking harmony through understanding and communication.

“If this country is going to advance, everybody has to be included in the journey,” Cayla Garcia, an Amarillo resident, said in our story. “What happened to George Floyd is an example of how there are some who don’t value human life, but we’re all supposed to be pulling in the same direction.”

Garcia reminded people that now is not the time to become desensitized to racism. Rather, it is time to stand up and demand action. Too many remember similar deaths accompanied by promises of change and action that didn’t take place. Now, though, more voices are speaking. More action is sought. More change is expected.

In other words, too many people are tired of waiting. Peaceful protests are meant to draw attention to injustice. That was one of the points of the Sunday, May 31, 90-minute gathering: What happened to George Floyd may have taken place in Minnesota, but it took place in America – a country we share, and that matters here.

“That’s why we’re here to make sure our voices are heard,” Garcia said. “We won’t be silenced. George Floyd’s voice and those of others who lives were unjustly taken won’t be silenced either.”

As mentioned, some protests, even in Texas, have had an undercurrent of violence, causing Gov. Greg Abbott to declare a state of disaster for all Texas counties. “Every Texan and every American has the right to protest, and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” the governor said in a statement. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive.”

In West Texas, demonstrations have drawn those who simply wish to express their support through presence and solidarity. Their attention is focused on George Floyd and providing an example for younger generations of the rights and powers people can exercise in a democracy.

“We’re grateful for those who are in support of what we do, but I feel like we should also embrace those who don’t vibe with us,” Jacob Ansley, an Amarillo resident, said. “That’s what America is all about – having the right to freely express in a peaceful, organized manner. What we have to do now is channel this energy into action because it can’t stop today. We have to continue this movement and be the change we wish to see.”

Every important journey can only begin with the first step. The Sunday, May 31, march was such a step, but only a step. May it be one of many in the days ahead.