TEXAS VIEW: Foster children cannot be an afterthought in Texas

Texas foster care numbers are among the most heartbreaking of the state’s statistics, and another sobering reminder hit the news this week with a report indicating almost 700 foster kids slept in state offices, hotels and other temporary housing in 2019.

The official number is 678, representing a 49 percent increase over the previous year, according to information provided by Child Protective Services. Many of the youngsters were teens, and most slept in state offices, according to our story.

Contributing to the issue last year was the loss of almost 200 foster beds across the state coupled with lengthier discharges from residential treatment centers and a summer increase in the number of foster youth rejecting their placement assignments.

This is not a new development, by the way. The problem remains in the “recognized but yet to be solved” stage. It is a double-whammy for foster kids who have already experienced trauma in their lives and now find themselves sleeping in an office, where they must be supervised 24 hours by already-overworked and overstressed caseworkers.

The state Legislature took action in 2017 with several measures, including paying family members who serve as foster parents and payment increases for other foster providers. In the 2019 session, the Legislature authorized $12 million for payment increases, ranging from 2 percent to 6 percent, to other foster providers.

To be fair, this is a complicated matter. The majority of those who serve as foster parents are truly angels among us, taking on a difficult job. For many, it is a calling, and we salute foster parents who have stepped up and answered this important call throughout the years. Likewise, it is a challenge for the state to find the right situation for every young person in the system. Sometimes there are special needs, behavioral issues and other challenges that require the right person at the right time. This is delicate work that cannot be done easily nor quickly.

A safe, supportive and loving environment should always be the end in mind for every child.

That said, much more could be done. Foster care advocates say foster providers should receive more money while the entire system needs reform aimed at recruiting and retaining people who can support foster youth with complicated needs.

CPS officials already are forecasting a shortage of foster beds in 2020, saying it needs some 264 specialized foster beds across the state to meet the estimated daily needs. That’s in addition to 721 more foster beds for foster kids with lesser needs, according to officials. CPS has made some inroads with more progress anticipated in the near term, including the expected launch of a portal offering real-time info on available caregivers and more intentional efforts to give foster youths a say in proposed placements.

Officials say change is on the horizon. Administering the state’s foster care system will transition to local nonprofit organizations and local governmental agencies, although the handoff of services will not happen until the new overseers prove they have an adequate number of foster homes in their area.

That is the future. Making progress now is what’s important and will tell thousands of children across the state that they are not an afterthought.