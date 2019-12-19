  • December 19, 2019

TEXAS VIEW: Plan ahead, think ahead when it comes to holiday parties - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Plan ahead, think ahead when it comes to holiday parties

THE POINT: Our plea today is to urge everyone to be responsible if they choose to drink.

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 2:30 am

With fewer than usual days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s likely social calendars in the time leading up to the holiday are filled with outings and get-togethers, where, many times, alcohol will be available.

Choosing to partake is one’s own personal choice. Our plea today is to urge everyone to be responsible if they choose to drink. It may be a personal decision that one makes, but, holidays past serve as stark reminders of the terrible consequences that can come about as a result of drinking and driving.

Almost every year, we chronicle tragic stories of this type, and we know full well that way too many of our West Texas neighbors have bad memories of losing loved ones as a result of someone else’s decision to drink and drive.

Statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation indicated that in 2017, more than 1,000 people were killed as a result of more than 900 fatal DUI crashes. Additionally, more than 2,000 suffered serious injuries, with thousands more injured less severely. The state’s highways and streets are busier than ever, and they can be more dangerous than ever, even under the best of conditions.

Poor weather, which regularly visits West Texas from early November to mid-March, can make things even more treacherous. Combine that with the busiest shopping season of the year and its accompanying stress, and there are more reasons than ever before not to chance getting behind the wheel after having even one alcoholic drink.

Especially because, as law enforcement authorities point out, it’s easier than ever to avoid drinking and driving. The practice of selecting a designated driver has become more prevalent across all age groups.

As we have said before, we encourage people to choose a driver at the beginning of the evening’s festivities, and we encourage party hosts (individuals and organizations) to take a few moments to check with their guests regarding who is fulfilling this important duty, especially now that liability issues are involved so far as people being “overserved.” Designated drivers are appreciated just based on the unknown number of lives they have saved through the years.

Another option that has become more prevalent is the use of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft. Scheduling a ride ahead of time is now as easy as downloading a mobile phone application and filling in information. The services are available in Amarillo and Lubbock, and more and more people are using ride-hailing services, especially on those evenings when they are more certain they will have a drink or two. Besides ride-hailing, public transportation options such as cabs are another option that will keep people from driving while impaired.

As the attention-grabbing ad campaign reminds, “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.” Why even take a chance?

The state’s driving while intoxicated laws are rightfully tough and should be deterrent enough for those who think they can “make it” wherever they might be going. West Texas drivers can also expect greater visibility from local law enforcement at all levels, especially on weekends and on days leading up to and following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Law enforcement and others are right in saying 100 percent of alcohol-related accidents are preventable. Think ahead. Plan ahead. Enjoy the holidays ... for many years to come.

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 2:30 am.

