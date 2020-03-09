  • March 9, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: 19 years after 9/11 attacks, are new measures needed? - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: 19 years after 9/11 attacks, are new measures needed?

THE POINT: America's airports warn of mass chaos, flight delays if the full use of Real ID-compliant identification is required as scheduled.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: 19 years after 9/11 attacks, are new measures needed? San Antonio Express-News Odessa American

 

America's airports have asked for a delay in the implementation of new identification documents that comply with anti-terrorism legislation. They warn of mass chaos and flight delays if the full use of Real ID-compliant identification is required beginning Oct. 1, as scheduled.

By then, 19 years — nearly two full decades — will have passed since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and another target that was spared when the airliner that was intended to hit it crashed in a Pennsylvania field. With no significant terrorist attacks in this country since then, some might ask if additional measures are still needed.

We’d expect, however, that those who ask such questions are far outnumbered by those who take solace in the idea that our government is at least doing something to keep us safe.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, in reaction to the 9/11 attacks. The act requires that all new forms of government identification —driver’s licenses, passports, personal and military IDs, etc. — must provide specific information such as full legal name, address, photograph and other information. In order to issue the IDs, offices had to review supporting documents such as birth certificates, proof of legal residency, proof of address, Social Security number and other information. All that information is placed in a database that is connected to all other state and federal identification banks.

On Oct. 1, 2020, inspectors for the Transportation Security Administration — which already has been the target of widespread complaints regarding mistreatment and delays — must also ensure that all documents presented to them comply with Real ID mandates.

People who fly or sail to or from other countries must have compliant passports. Trusted Traveler Program cards issued to frequent border crossers, such as SENTRI, FAST and NEXUS, should comply as well.

Most states, including Texas, already are issuing compliant documents as old card expire, but not all of the old cards have expired yet. The Airports Council International-North America says just 34% of all ID cards being used today are Real ID compliant, meaning up to two-thirds of travelers risk being delayed or denied passage because they haven’t received the revised cards or passports.

This far removed from the attacks, one would hope that the initial panic that led to many of these impositions on our freedoms and mobility might have subsided, especially since no new terrorism has occurred in the past 18 years. However, many Americans have become conditioned to accept such impositions as a simple nuisance, rather than a curtailment of our freedoms. Therefore, anyone who doesn’t see the star on an ID card or who has any doubts if their documents are Real ID compliant should check with the agency that issued the document, and ask for a renewal if necessary.

That might not speed up the process at airports where TSA inspectors must screen the documents more closely, but it will help ensure that a person eventually will be cleared to board a plane or enter the country.

Posted in on Monday, March 9, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower
56°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: SSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 54°
Periods of light rain. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 51°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]