  • April 8, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Stay at home? Abbott slow, confusing on critical order - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Stay at home? Abbott slow, confusing on critical order

THE POINT: It is the right message from the governor, but it was belated and needlessly muddled.

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 2:30 am

Finally, Gov. Greg Abbott has clearly ordered Texans to stay home except for essential travel.

His reluctance to formally do so — even as he announced tighter and tighter social distancing measures and public health precautions in response to COVID-19 — has been baffling.

As the virus spreads across Texas and the nation, governors in other states, and mayors and county judges in Texas, issued stay-home orders. But Abbott struggled to follow their lead, a decision that seemed to undercut his concern about ensuring there is enough hospital bed space in this crisis — a concern we share.

We’re grateful he has come around, but it says a lot about his confusing message that he had to release a video last Wednesday clarifying how his most recent order “requires all Texans to stay at home.”

Let’s review some recent history.

On March 22, Abbott explained why he hadn’t given a statewide stay-at-home order at that time.

“We’re still within 48 hours of my most recent executive orders,” he said. “Let’s wait and see how effective those orders will be in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I’m the governor of a state that has 254 counties, and most of those counties have zero coronavirus cases right now.”

The second-largest state in the country, Texas has more counties than any other, many of them in rural areas. At the time, 65 of the counties had at least one reported case, while the state had 140 cases and five deaths. But a stay-home order from Abbott at this time might have helped slow the spread of COVID-19. Researchers have said social distancing and staying home saves lives.

In less than two weeks, the number of counties in Texas with at least one reported case has more than doubled; now, the state has thousands of reported cases as deaths continue to increase. And who knows how many cases haven’t been reported? We stay home to slow this spread and save lives.

Abbott’s messaging about this has consistently been confusing. In news conferences he’s told Texans to — and we quote — “stay at home.” But he was slow in making this official, and he’s often been behind the curve when it comes to issuing orders.

The executive orders to which he referred were closing schools for at least two weeks, banning dining at restaurants, closing gyms and prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people. He also postponed May 26 primaries until July 14.

But again and again, Abbott has followed rather than led. These executive orders came after many Texas mayors enacted similar policies in their communities.

Then came last week’s announcement of the most restrictive orders he has given so far.

They will stay in place through April 30. Aside from saying schools will remain closed until at least May 4, the order says that “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” The essential services include going to the grocery store and health care providers, and being outdoors for activities such as exercise, fishing and hunting.

It sounded like stay-at-home and looked like stay-at-home, but the governor specifically said, “This is not a stay-at home strategy.”

This was so confusing the Texas Hospital Association and the Texas Nursing Association, which had urged him to declare a stay-at-home policy, were left with the impression that he had. Also, the Texas Medical Association cheered Abbott for his “stay-at-home executive order.”

Was it or wasn’t it?

The next day, Abbott clarified. Yes, he is ordering Texans to stay home.

It is the right message from the governor, but it was belated and needlessly muddled. We hope most Texans get it.

