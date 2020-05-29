TEXAS VIEW: Is reopening in Texas safe as it could — should — be?

The conversation around the “reopening” of Texas in this pandemic has largely been about speed. Is Gov. Greg Abbott moving too fast or not fast enough?

It’s a fair and critical question since the state is failing to meet key guidelines for reopening. We’ve been in the keep-it-slow camp. Lives lost can’t be replaced, and there is no economic gain if reopening too soon leads to outbreaks and a spike in infections.

But since Texas is reopening and we must learn to live with COVID-19 for many months, and likely years, we think a better question to weigh is whether state and federal governments are doing enough to ensure people are safe at this time.

Without a vaccine and treatment, reopening the economy is, at best, a game of managing chance and risk. It’s simple, really. As people move about more and more during this pandemic, by necessity or choice, their chances of getting infected rise. Infections will increase as kids return to school, and as people head to bars, or wander store aisles and chill out this summer in movie theaters. And some of those infections will be grave.

But lockdowns have also created immense suffering, medical treatments are evolving, and behaviors have shifted. Many people are wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, washing hands and being mindful of others in public. Many of us have changed our behaviors since March, and San Antonio, in particular, has done an outstanding job of flattening the curve, which really means saving lives and freeing up medical beds for an outbreak.

On the question of safety, we give Abbott mixed reviews.

What do we like? Abbott is right to highlight the number of available hospital beds and an abundance of medical equipment to treat those who have severe cases of COVID-19 or serve areas with outbreaks. He held off on expanding reopening in the El Paso and Amarillo regions — two hot spots for COVID-19 — signaling necessary flexibility. He has argued the positivity rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests is less than 5 percent, which is down significantly from April. He is right to express concern about economic hardship and finding ways for people to resume their lives.

Here’s what we don’t like:

First, Abbott is not requiring masks when people go to businesses, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask when they are in public. The mask is about protecting other people.

Second, reopening bars strikes us as an invitation to community spread, and while we love sports and appreciate the importance of youth sports, we just don’t understand why the governor would invite such risk for young people.

It’s inaccurate to say children are immune from COVID-19. While children as a whole have fared well in this pandemic (so far), some have had severe illness. As of this writing, about 600 cases in Texas had been confirmed among youth ages 1 to 19. How does physical distancing — a hallmark for slowing the spread of the disease — square with certain contact sports?

Fourth, while testing has increased, it’s been below Abbott’s goal of 30,000 tests a day, and the state has a lot of work to do on the contact tracing needed to control outbreaks.

Reopening child care was the big news out of Abbott’s announcement. Child care is the key for many parents to truly return to work, which raises questions about how best to support these centers. As the nonprofit Texans Care for Children noted in a recent statement, state leaders should tap federal funds to help child care providers purchase protective gear, meet sanitation standards and cover lost tuition to avoid possible shutdowns.

Abbott’s announcement came shortly after news broke that a vaccine candidate from Moderna showed promising results in an early trial. This was heartening news, but it should be taken with a grain of salt. Many experts have said it could be years until a vaccine is developed and distributed, and many scientists raised questions about the lack of data with Moderna’s announcement.

Many experts have warned of possible spikes in infection this summer or fall and the need to resume stay-home orders to again crush the spread of COVID-19.

We can’t predict the future, but we do know that economic health and public health are intertwined.