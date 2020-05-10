  • May 10, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Pandemic another hit to Texas schools - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Pandemic another hit to Texas schools

THE POINT: It looks like public education funding gains made last legislative session will be lost.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 10, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Pandemic another hit to Texas schools San Antonio Express-News Odessa American

Texas school administrators’ worst fears about the sweeping school finance legislation approved during the last legislative session are about to become a reality.

House Bill 3, which carried a $6.5 billion price tag for the biennium and included an additional $5 billion in property tax relief, was hailed as one the best things to happen to Texas public education in a long time.

But even as educators and administrators applauded the move, they also fretted there were no designated revenue streams to underwrite the plan beyond 2021. The 86th Legislature relied on nonrecurring sources of revenue to fund full-day care for qualifying 4-year-olds, expand dual language and dyslexia programs, provide teacher raises and increase services to low-income students.

There were well-founded concerns among educators — who have struggled to operate an inadequately funded public school system for decades — that the increased funding would be short-lived. What would happen in the next biennium when the cost for the 2022-23 budget would increase to $13.5 billion, they asked. What was Plan B in the event of an economic downturn?

Those questions remain unanswered as school districts prepare their budgets for the next school year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forced business closures have substantially reduced local and state government budgets. Plummeting gas and oil prices are painting a grim economic future. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is expected to issue a revised revenue estimate for the current state budget, which runs through August 2021, in July. The only question is, how awful will these numbers be?

School administrators are preparing for the worst. As they look to the 2020-21 school year, they are eyeing slower expansion of pre-K programs, elimination of pay raises and even the possibility of layoffs, the Express-News reports.

All this comes at a time when public schools are facing a great need and have emerged as key community centers, providing meals, checking on students and scrambling to bridge the digital divide. School administrators should be focusing their energies on dealing with the expected learning slide due to COVID-19’s disruption of regular classroom instruction. The digital divide and parents’ inexperience in home-schooling have made online learning an unequal experience and left many students behind.

Instead, school officials are having to figure out how they can stretch budgets even further. They have been down this road before. In 2011, lawmakers cut $5.4 billion in public school funding to balance a post-recession revenue shortfall.

That slashing of funds left school districts reeling and resulted in a lawsuit, marking the seventh time since 1984 school districts looked to relief over the level of state spending on public education.

In 2016, the Texas Supreme Court found the state’s public school finance system is constitutional but deeply flawed.

It is safe to say that the current Texas school system leaves much to be desired. Few would argue that the state cannot do better,” wrote Justice Don Willett in the 100-page opinion issued almost four years ago.

State leaders vowed to address the inequities. Now, it looks like all the public education funding gains made last legislative session will be lost, and once again the state’s budget will be balanced on the backs of the state’s public school children, and at the expense of the future.

Posted in on Sunday, May 10, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 53%
Winds: ESE at 13mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 82°/Low 61°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 82°/Low 62°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]