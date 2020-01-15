  • January 15, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Troopers shot a man 16 times, video shows they made correct call - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Troopers shot a man 16 times, video shows they made correct call

THE POINT: That it all happened in a flash shows the difficulties and dangers police officers face.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Troopers shot a man 16 times, video shows they made correct call The Dallas Morning News Odessa American

No one wants to see someone killed in a hail of gunfire, especially not in the driveway of the person’s grandmother. So when 27-year-old Schaston Hodge was shot and killed by Texas Department of Safety troopers on Aug. 17, questions were immediately raised about what happened and why. And the fact that the shooting came at a time when some were raising objections to the troopers being involved in a drive to stem a crime wave this past summer gave us all the makings of a very tense moment for Dallas.

But now video evidence has been released that we hope will help shape our community’s thinking and understanding of the work our men and women in uniform are asked to do on a daily basis. The video includes footage from a dashboard camera as well footage from the body cameras that both troopers wore.

What it shows is the following: Moments after finishing a routine stop, troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin attempt to pull over Hodge for failing to signal while making a left turn. It’s fair to debate whether such a small infraction was something worth pursuing in the first place.

Nonetheless, everything after that decision is what we expect of police officers. The troopers first try their flashing lights and then add their siren. Hodge speeds up, and the troopers pursue him. Eventually Hodge turns into a driveway. The troopers run up to his car as Hodge emerges with a gun that he appears to point in the direction of the troopers. Gunfire ensues. Hodge collapses. The video ends with the troopers applying emergency medical care while awaiting paramedics.

Our takeaway from all of this is threefold.

First, by pulling a gun, Hodge forced the pursuing officers to fire on him. So this appears to be an incident where the officers acted justly in the way they are expected to act.

Second, even within the confines of a justifiable shooting such as this, the speed at which officers have to react should be understood by the community. Everything happened in a flash, which should illustrate how dangerous and difficult being a cop is. We understand why some would wonder if 16 shots were necessary, but officers are trained to disarm and neutralize a person with a gun in his hands. It’s right to punish officers who make the wrong calls, but it’s equally important to acknowledge when officers make appropriate decisions.

And finally, we can’t now ask Hodge what was going through his mind or know what was ultimately driving his decisions. He made the terrible and deadly choice that led to his death. Still, we should mourn that death and see the end of this young man’s life as tragic and a devastating loss.

We only wish his path in life had a different destination, that his humanity and his talents instead delivered him safely to his family.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
47°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: W at 5mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 39°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 43°/Low 36°
Rain. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 38°
A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]