  • January 25, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: More important than ever to 'see something, say something'

TEXAS VIEW: More important than ever to ‘see something, say something’

THE POINT: We often hear stories about warning signs prior to a tragedy. One call really could make a profound difference.

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:30 am

Amarillo Globe-News

In a day and time of the unexpected becoming all too routine, the Amarillo Independent School District has been right to remind just how important it can be to take action when something appears to be amiss. The old maxim has never been more true: a little caution will go a long way.

The stakes are too high anymore for someone to use the excuse of not wanting to get involved or one party refraining from “telling” on another when they see or hear something that qualifies as suspicious behavior.

This became clear recently when four students were detained by the Amarillo Police Department near Caprock High School, according to our story. For some time now, AISD officials have stressed the concept, “If you see something, say something,” meant to remind its campus constituencies of vigilance and proactivity.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched the “see something, say something” campaign almost a decade ago. For the AISD, the words represent much more than catchy sloganeering. The district’s expectation is everyone should be prepared and aware at all times.

“Everyone in the school, including our staff, students and administrators, has an important role in school safety both during the school day and, as was the case today, after school,” according to a statement from the district in the aftermath of the incident.

To recap, the four students were seen firing a handgun in a field south of 34th Avenue near the Caprock athletic complex. Extracurricular activities taking place meant the school went on lockdown. The incident was seen by a staff member who contacted the Caprock principal. No injuries were reported.

“If they see something out of place or something unusual or suspicious, (we tell them) to tell someone,” Paul Bourquin, the district’s director of safety and emergency preparedness, said in our story. “We talk about this quite a bit during trainings.”

Bourquin praised students for their willingness to take matters seriously and use the Crimestoppers app, which allows anonymous reporting. Sometimes, as Bourquin pointed out, there is nothing to the report. Regardless, the important fact is students, teachers and staff are concerned enough to let someone know – whether they witness it personally or come across something troubling on a social media platform.

“We get a lot of information from students and staff on those kinds of things,” Bourquin said. “A lot of times, there is nothing to it, but if they think it’s suspicious and it warrants someone looking at it, they are pretty good about telling someone.”

Many times, we hear stories about warning signs prior to a tragedy. The answer, as the AISD incident demonstrates, is to ensure an educated and aware community that picks up on such signs and then communicates with proper authorities. As has now become all too apparent, there is no such thing as being too careful.

We applaud the AISD’s unwavering commitment to campus security and its quick actions to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff. Likewise, we join with those in the district in reminding all of the shared responsibility inherent in the words: “If you see something, say something.”

Because one call really could make a profound difference.

