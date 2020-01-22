TEXAS VIEW: Abbott’s unsettling refugee decision sows discord, confusion

Gov. Greg Abbott’s extraordinary Jan. 10 letter to the U.S. State Department withdrawing Texas from the federal refugee resettlement program — making ours the first and only state in the union to do so — has been rightfully criticized as unrepresentative of Texan and American values.

In an equally extraordinary statement, all 16 Catholic bishops in the state described the governor’s decision to end refugee resettlement in the state as “disheartening” and “misguided” because it “denies people who are fleeing persecution, including religious persecution, from being able to bring their gifts and talents to our state and contribute to the general common good of all Texans.”

We touched on similar points in a recent editorial, and did our best to make clear that “This is not a question of seeking to enforce border laws, something this newspaper supports. This is about creating space for people with clear and approved asylum claims, and we are sorry that in his letter Abbott chose to conflate Texas’ border struggles with the decision to reject refugees.”

Sadly, this conflation continues, and merits further scrutiny.

In his letter, the governor states that “Texas has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system,” emphasizing that in May 2019, for example, “around 100,000 migrants were apprehended crossing this state’s southern border” and the following month “individuals from 52 different countries were apprehended here.”

We agree with the governor that these are signs of an overwhelmed immigration system that needs fixing at the federal level. One way to address this, for example, is through comprehensive immigration reform that fully funds and staffs immigration courts so that they may hear and rule on a backlog of more than 300,000 asylum requests — many from families with legitimate claims.

But to conflate refugees being resettled with migrants seeking asylum at the border is to equate two very different blocs of immigrants. Indeed, the one program that we can say with confidence is not “broken” in our federal immigration system is precisely the one the governor wants out of Texas. That’s a program that vets and resettles those who have applied for and won refugee status.

As Mark Hetfield, president of the refugee resettlement agency HIAS, told us recently, there’s a reason 42 other governors, many from Republican states, have chosen to remain in the refugee resettlement program. “The refugees are legal immigrants who have been carefully vetted by the Departments of State and Homeland Security,” explained Hetfield, “after having been forced to flee their countries due to persecution on account of religious or other forms of persecution.”

Dylan Corbett, executive director of HOPE Border Institute in El Paso, echoed those sentiments, telling us that “States and local communities recognize we have nothing to lose and everything to gain by continuing to receive families fleeing violence and persecution who are bringing their talent, aspirations and hard work.”

Nevertheless, the governor’s decision puts Texas at the heart of the debate and further shows the extent to which our president — and now our governor — has begun restricting legal immigration as well illegal immigration.

How did we get here? In September, after slashing the annual cap on refugee resettlement to an all-time low of 18,000, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring states and local governments to “opt in” to allow refugees to be settled within their borders. This, the order asserts, “ensures that refugees are resettled in communities that are eager and equipped to support their successful integration into American society and the labor force.”

In reality, however, it’s sowed discord and confusion, as we’ve witnessed here in Texas, pitting mayors and local leaders against the governor, and raising questions as to the legality of both the executive order and the governor’s decision.

“The Constitution is clear that immigration is a matter of federal responsibility,” said Hetfield, whose organization, HIAS, along with two other refugee resettlement agencies, filed a lawsuit to block the executive order. “And this order clearly violates that basic tenet.”

On Jan. 15 a federal judge in Maryland agreed, ordering a preliminary injunction against Trump’s executive order, ruling that giving states and local governments the authority to block the resettlement of refugees who are legal U.S. immigrants was arbitrary and “flies in the face of clear congressional intent.”

How all this plays out is unclear. Until a higher court rules on the constitutionality of the underlying executive order, Abbott’s decision to halt refugee resettlement in Texas is moot. Still, we too believe the decision was “misguided” and urge the governor to reconsider.