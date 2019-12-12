  • December 12, 2019

TEXAS VIEW: Houston Food Bank crisis shows the need to help - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Houston Food Bank crisis shows the need to help

THE POINT: We must remember that hunger and hardship are not seasonal. Every day, one in six Houstonians faces food insecurity

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:43 pm

TEXAS VIEW: Houston Food Bank crisis shows the need to help The Houston Chronicle Odessa American

In times of need, Houstonians are ready to help. We’ve seen that time and again.

After Harvey, for instance, when torrential rains swamped thousands of homes and businesses and swallowed entire neighborhoods whole, robbing countless families of everything they own. Even as the storm still raged, volunteers turned out in boats and canoes to search for the stranded. They raced to shelters to donate clothes, blankets and food, and showed up at hotels where they served hot meals for the displaced.

They did it again after Imelda, when flood waters rose yet again, and hundreds of residents confronted the drenched ruins of their houses.

We saw it again this week, too. After an ammonia line broke in a chilled storage room at the Houston Food Bank, the nonprofit threw out 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated items — food that would ordinarily go to feed people in 18 southeast Texas counties.

On most days, the food bank’s trucks distribute about 400,000 pounds of food, allowing it to serve 800,000 people a year. But on Nov. 13, the day after the break, operations ground to a near standstill. Only deliveries headed to 130 Kids Cafe after-school meal sites made it.

Then word got out about the food bank’s crisis — and, as Houston does, the city responded.

There were bulk donations from H-E-B, Kroger, Brothers Produce and Texas Harvest Company. Walmart chipped in $125,000. United Airlines pledged to match up to $100,000 in individual donations and promised 1,000 award miles to MileagePlus members who donated at least $50.

On social media, alerts sounded from everyone from a local moms group to singer Kam Franklin of The Suffers, who used Twitter to urge Houstonians to step up. A Nov. 21 post from the Houston Contractors Association noted “Thanksgiving is a week away so let’s do all that we can to help out our fellow Houstonians!”

For Jeffrey Nielsen, executive vice president of the HCA, the gesture was a no-brainer. It’s Thanksgiving, after all. “People use this time to reflect and give thanks for what they have,” he said.

Many of us also use this time to give back, too. The food bank has received truckloads of fresh produce, turkeys, chicken, meat, potatoes and water. The lobby filled with donations as well, said food bank CEO Brian Greene.

By the end of last week, trucks were carrying about 600,000 pounds of food a day to about 1,500 organizations in the region. “We’re extremely grateful,” Greene said, adding a message for Houstonians. “Thank you very much for making this happen.”

The outpouring of generosity reminds us we are capable of coming together, despite whatever might divide us at other times. . But we must also remember that hunger and hardship are not seasonal. Every day, one in six Houstonians faces food insecurity. Across the city, there are working parents without enough food for the table. There are children who depend on weekend meals provided through programs like Backpack Buddy. There are homeless Houstonians in need of blankets, toiletries and other necessities.

>> Houston Chronicle

Posted in on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
42°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 43°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 73°/Low 42°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 73°/Low 48°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]