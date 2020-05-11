  • May 11, 2020

TEXAS VIEW:Dear God, please deliver death upon the murder hornet - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW:Dear God, please deliver death upon the murder hornet

THE POINT: In the era of a pandemic, we don’t need another type of pestilence to threaten anything we rely on.

Posted: Monday, May 11, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW:Dear God, please deliver death upon the murder hornet

Like the rest of America, we’ve been following the coverage of the so-called murder hornets showing up in northern Washington state and just across the border in Canada. We still don’t know how deeply these hornets from Asia have integrated themselves into North America or whether this will become a problem that will challenge honeybee hives across the United States.

What we do know is this: If these jerks show their faces in Texas, authorities should show no hesitation in eradicating every last one of them. We’re still hoping that these invasive bugs can be murdered off in Washington state before they gain so strong of a foothold that they’re impossible to dislodge. Otherwise, we’ll see these hornets wreck honeybee hives by invading them, killing bees, and carrying off parts of their carcasses to feed their own young.

In Japan, apparently, honeybees have figured out a defense against the murder hornet. The bees pile onto one of these tough creatures as it tries to make its way into their hive, and rather than uselessly employing their stingers against the hornet’s hard outer-shell, the bees work to overheat the hornet. Essentially, the bees form a ball around the invader and over time the inside of the ball rises to a temperature the bees can withstand but that the hornet cannot. In the end, what’s left is the cooked carcass of a murder hornet.

That works for us as does any other eradication technique. In this time of coronavirus, we simply can’t deal with an additional pestilence that includes something called murder hornets. Enough is enough. Please, pray God, deliver death upon the murder hornet.

