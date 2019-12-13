TEXAS VIEW: Make after-hours clubs a community priority

Welcome to the unregulated world of after-hours clubs, a challenge for cities across the state and nation, and a problem that reared its head with terrifying consequences locally recently.

Law enforcement authorities were called to the Hogg Penn Club in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. According to the Amarillo Police Department, seven people were wounded in a shooting that is still under investigation.

The incident provides a window into the underbelly of after-hours clubs, informal gathering spots that operate between the wee hours of midnight and 6 a.m. According to authorities, a wide variety of criminal activity can take place in these types of establishments, but regulating such places is difficult without unintended consequences.

“They are difficult to regulate because writing a rule prohibiting these informal gatherings of adults will inadvertently outlaw legitimate gatherings of friends in a home for a late night fellowship and a drink,” city officials said via email in response to a series of questions we submitted.

These “clubs” are not licensed and therefore not subject to the same set of rules that regulate licensed operations that sell alcoholic beverages. Those who frequent after-hours clubs typically bring their own alcohol, according to city officials, who also noted that alcohol sales at after-hours clubs are against the law.

“After-hours clubs are not licensed clubs subject to the normal rules that regulate licensed bars,” city officials said. “Participants are to bring their own alcohol. A sale of alcohol by one person to another at an after-hours clubs is a criminal offense.”

Complicating matters is the very nature of an after-hours club, which can be something of a misnomer as the club’s location is often fluid due to the fact that illicit activity is often part and parcel of what transpires there. Authorities suggest a laundry list of criminal offenses can happen at such places, ranging from trespassing to drug use to assault to homicide.

“I have no leverage with these places,” APD Chief Ed Drain said during a community meeting in the aftermath of the shooting. “I have a tiny bit of leverage when it comes to their Certificate of Occupancy, but that’s about it.”

The chief noted the department has had some successes against after-hours clubs, shutting them down for illegally selling alcohol or making food at home, and it’s apparent he shares the community’s frustration with regard to these nebulous enterprises. They operate off the radar and in the shadows, which makes regulation even more difficult.

With all of that said, seven people shot at one place at one time is a call to action that cannot be ignored. The city must take on this issue and fashion regulations that will put the squeeze on such activities. As the city noted, other Texas entities have had success in this area, making after-hours clubs a focus.

City leaders should continue to look at the best and most effective practices that already have worked and see how those measures can be applied right here, right now. That will send a message that regulating after-hours clubs is a priority. Likewise, conversations such as the recent meeting at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church should also continue.

Certainly, law enforcement must lead the way, but this is a community issue, and it will take the community working together to solve it.