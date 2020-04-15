  • April 15, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Jail measures to fight virus show promise

TEXAS VIEW: Jail measures to fight virus show promise

THE POINT: Jails and prisons remain worrisome spots for coronavirus outbreaks.

Posted: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:00 am

TEXAS VIEW: Jail measures to fight virus show promise Austin American-Statesman Odessa American

The drop has been dramatic.

In just a few weeks, the population at the Travis County jail has fallen 26%, from 2,213 inmates in mid-March to 1,626 last Wednesday. And the number of new inmates being booked into the jail has plummeted 44%, from an average of 107 a day in the first half of March to 60 a day in the latter part of the month.

Acting decisively to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak at the jail, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, District Attorney Margaret Moore, and numerous judges and law enforcement officers have shown it’s possible to curb unnecessary jail stays without compromising public safety. We urge them to continue some of these efforts long after the COVID-19 threat passes.

Jails and prisons remain worrisome spots for coronavirus outbreaks. Inmates share cells and common areas that make social distancing difficult. Guards and inmates come and go every day, providing opportunities for the virus to hitch a ride into the facility.

Hernandez and her staff deserve credit for a muscular, multipronged effort, including temporarily suspending in-person visits and isolating all new inmates for 10-14 days to ensure they are symptom-free before they can interact with others.

The sheriff has also converted visitation areas and programming spaces into eight virtual courtrooms, allowing inmates to attend some court appearances through video conferencing. Working with judges and prosecutors, this setup has allowed people facing nonviolent charges to quickly obtain release from jail while awaiting trial — a practice we hope officials will continue after the pandemic wanes.

Likewise, law enforcement officers should continue to issue citations instead of arrests whenever possible, another step Hernandez urged and we have long supported.

So far the jail has not had a confirmed case of coronavirus, and officials are working hard to keep it that way. Soap and hand sanitizer remain freely available, and inmates this week started sewing cloth masks they can wear if they choose.

The jail isn’t an island: An outbreak there could easily spread to the community as staffers and inmates come home. Efforts to reduce the jail population help keep all of us safe — and provide a path for reducing unnecessary jail stays altogether, pandemic or not.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:00 am.

