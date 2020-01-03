  • January 3, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Local residents, Salvation Army ‘do most good” together - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Local residents, Salvation Army ‘do most good” together

THE POINT: We express our thanks to the Salvation Army, fellow citizens for delivering Christmas memories to so many people.

Friday, January 3, 2020

In once again demonstrating its mission of “doing the most good,” the local Salvation Army did its part to brighten the lives of youngsters with its annual Angel Tree program.

For the uninitiated, the program provides opportunities for donors in Amarillo and across the Panhandle to purchase and personalize a gift for a child, family or senior citizen in need during the holiday season. It is one more way for people to share the Christmas spirit with others who find themselves on the margins of society.

The program, which has been on the community radar since October, touched the lives of more than 570 families and brightened the faces of approximately 1,500 children, many of whom likely would have had no Christmas, according to Salvation Army officials.

Once again, local people have stepped up in a big way and shown that generosity here knows no bounds.

Major David Atkins, corps officer for the Salvation Army in Amarillo, provided a nice reminder that while the holidays are a time of joy for many people, that’s not the case for everyone. The holidays can bring additional stress to families facing financial struggles, and they can be a time of intense loneliness for others.

“Christmas is especially hard for some folks. It’s an emotional time,” Major Atkins pointed out in our story recently.

He went on to say that as a result of community generosity, the Salvation Army was able to give bicycles to youngsters, including a girl battling cancer. She wasn’t the only one fighting a battle.

“I talked with a mom with stage three cancer and her husband who is without employment,” Major Atkins said. “What an opportunity for this community to step up and bless them during this Christmas time.”

Participating in events such as this connects volunteers with the mission of an organization in a profound way, although they are typically quick to say they get more out of such experiences than they can ever imagine. In exchange for their time and emotional investment, they often find themselves unexpectedly transformed.

“Each year, it’s that holiday time and you can give back,” Joe Chris, a longtime Angel Tree volunteer, said. “The great thing about this thing is that when you are volunteering, you can see people getting their gifts... A lot of times, you see it on TV and at the mall to (pick up your Angel Tree). Until you come here and see how much these families appreciate it, it really means so much more.”

Atkins, who moved to the community earlier this year, was amazed but not surprised by the giving spirit of Amarillo and the surrounding area, discovering something we’ve known for a very long time.

“People around here are solid people,” he said. “They seem to have a faith in God and they want to help others.”

We express our thanks to the Salvation Army for its longstanding commitment to the least, last and lost not just during the holiday season, but all day every day. We also salute our fellow citizens for delivering Christmas memories to so many people in dire need of a good memory.

Doing the most good requires getting the most help from the most people, and that is something that’s never been a problem in these parts.

MyOAOA

