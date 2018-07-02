TEXAS VIEW: Deadly day

Like most Americans, we are saddened by the horrific rampage that claimed five lives Thursday at a Maryland newspaper.

Anne Arundel County police allege that Jarrod W. Ramos carried a shotgun into the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., and started blasting. It’s one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in this country’s history.

It’s worth noting that when people became aware of Thursday’s rampage, many thought the culprit might be someone who thought he was doing a favor to President Trump, who has been openly hostile to the news media. Several newsrooms across the country stepped up their security against a possible coordinated attack against other news outlets.

The president’s words of support in the aftermath of the killings are appreciated.

Fortunately, actual attacks are not frequent in this country. Such is not the case elsewhere. This year alone, the Committee to Protect Journalists reports 29 journalists have been killed around the world while doing their jobs — not just covering wars in the Middle East, but reporting on corruption, civil war and the drug trade in Colombia, Nicaragua and Mexico.

Since 1992 more than 1,300 journalists have lost their lives on the job and hundreds more have been imprisoned or gone missing, the CPJ reports.

Reporting the news is risky business. Reporters, photographers and other journalists routinely encounter dangers when doing their jobs, whether witnessing firefights in Afghanistan or Detroit, or wading through floodwaters in Houston or Weslaco.

Adding to the risks is the fact that much reporting involves public officials who chafe at public accountability, or people accused of crimes or actions they don’t want the public to know about.

Such is the case of Ramos, who allegedly had a beef with the Gazette going back to 2011, when the newspaper reported on a case in which Ramos was accused of harassing a woman. He had sued the paper for libel, but the judge ruled that the paper accurately reported public information and dismissed the lawsuit. Ramos allegedly had made hostile posts on online social media since then.

Journalists everywhere deal with hostility and threats. Even in the Rio Grande Valley reporters face angry encounters or receive threats through calls, internet postings or even face to face, and they must assess how seriously each one must be taken. Valley reporters have found their tires slashed or car windows broken; one Brownsville reporter covering the drug trade received a package in the mail that contained a goat’s tongue in 1992.

Reporters dutifully do their jobs, well aware of the risks. Their dedication was most evident at the Capital Gazette, which understood its commitment to inform its readers. Despite the trauma of seeing their colleagues massacred and with the newsroom a bloody crime scene, the staff still published a paper for the next day.

Such dedication inspires us, and journalists everywhere, to stand in solidarity, committed to keeping the public informed. It also sets a standard to which we always must aspire.