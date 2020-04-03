TEXAS VIEW: Rent relief key to weathering virus pandemic

Nearly 156,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits two weeks ago, a jaw-dropping eight-fold increase over the previous week.

They lost their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic brought our economy to a screeching halt. And most of them had their largest expense of the month — rent or mortgage payments — due Wednesday.

The need to keep roofs over heads must be recognized as a public health priority in this extraordinary moment, as officials have told residents to stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading the coronavirus. An unsettling University of Texas analysis suggests that even if the five-county Austin metro area reduces person-to-person contact by 75%, we’ll still see about 18,000 coronavirus patients who need hospitalization — in an area that has about 4,000 hospital beds. Being able to stay home, Austin City Council Member Greg Casar told us, “is a public health and safety imperative right now.”

Addressing this facet of the pandemic will require long-term strategies and investment, recognizing the outbreak will likely be a drag on the economy for months to come. Still, we applaud the efforts at several levels of government to provide initial bursts of support:

Travis County justices of the peace recently pushed back all eviction proceedings until after May 8, meaning no evictions can be finalized before then.

The Austin City Council put even more time on the clock with an ordinance that delays the start of eviction proceedings by 60 days for anyone unable to pay their rent during the coronavirus emergency.

The Trump administration has suspended foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days for homeowners financed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two entities that together hold more than half of the U.S. housing debt.

The federal coronavirus relief bill will provide a one-time cash infusion of $1,200 for most people, as well as an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, though it could take weeks for the funds to flow.

More work is needed to help tenants as the recovery plays out: Many renters won’t have the money to pay months of back-rent when the 60-day eviction moratorium lifts. Others in the economic ladder need attention, too. Landlords often rely on tenants’ rent to make their own mortgage payments — and those borrowers aren’t necessarily getting a reprieve from the banks just because city officials have stalled evictions.

Moreover, as the Statesman’s Lori Hawkins and Shonda Novak recently reported, rents are also coming due for many restaurants that have already told their landlords they simply don’t have the money. Some landlords have offered to work with them on payment plans or lease extensions. Others have held firm that the rent was due Wednesday, even though restaurants’ revenues have been slashed by the ban on dine-in eating.

We recognize tenants and landlords alike are being crushed financially by the pandemic bringing everyday life to a halt. But we urge banks and borrowers to work things out with an eye toward the long run. Many banks have indicated a willingness to work with customers — a pledge that will be put to the test in the weeks and months ahead.

Federal loans can help businesses and their landlords weather this storm, and Austin stepped up last week with the Austin Economic Injury Bridge Loan Program to help tide them over until those federal loans come through. The normally deliberative pace of government programs must accelerate to meet the dire needs of the moment.

While we are just starting to see the public health toll of the coronavirus, the economic pain of the pandemic is acute. Officials have taken good first steps to stave off evictions in this critical shelter-in-place period, but more work remains to help tenants and businesses get back on their feet once the worst of the virus passes.