  • April 29, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Reopening economy demands public confidence, planning - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Reopening economy demands public confidence, planning

THE POINT: The success of Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy rests with what we do in our cities and counties.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Reopening economy demands public confidence, planning The Dallas Morning News Odessa American

The decision to shut down the Texas economy was a tough call. Getting back to business safely is becoming an equally difficult decision.

Last week, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton announced plans to relax stay-at-home orders and Dallas County Commissioners voted to extend Dallas County’s stay-at-home order until May 15, both acting before the expiration of the governor’s statewide shelter in place order at the end of April.

It is essential that state and local officials work together and that timetables for reopening the Texas economy not devolve into a clash over local and state control. By law, Abbott has the legal last word over cities and counties, and he plans soon to issue a new executive order to reopen the economy and replace his statewide order to shelter in place with a phased-in process.

Not all regions of Texas will be ready to ease shelter-in-place requirements in the same way at the same time. Abbott’s next executive order should further establish the minimum statewide requirements for reopening the Texas economy and require Texas cities and counties to meet key prerequisites, including robust, reliable and verifiable coronavirus testing. For progress to be made on testing, the state has to significantly ramp up the availability of tests and testing locations to cities and counties. And finally, the new order should allow county and city officials, those closest to the needs of their communities, the flexibility to extend reopening timetables if conditions in their jurisdictions require that action.

To us, this is the way governments should work together. Reopening the economy demands public confidence and credible, careful and strategic planning from all levels of government.

We urge the governor and local officials to resist political pressure from protesters who want to reopen the economy immediately and without caveats. Reopening the economy carelessly could be counterproductive and dangerous. This moment requires measured, nuanced discussions to make sure the best possible protocols are put into place, not distractions that undermine the efforts of those working hard to ease the transition from sheltering to working.

The gradual return of Texans to work doesn’t signal the virus’s defeat. We should continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and use common sense as we venture back out into our communities. Older people with underlying health conditions should be especially careful and take sensible precautions.

State and local leaders must be clear-eyed about infection and testing data as they determine whether a return to work poses an extreme risk to public safety. And this assessment is best accomplished through cooperation, not competition, from all in leadership.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear/Wind
66°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: NE at 21mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 82°/Low 57°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 66°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]