  • March 6, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Alternative is fine, but giving to panhandlers is a personal choice - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Alternative is fine, but giving to panhandlers is a personal choice

THE POINT: Secure smartphone program tries to address the root causes leading to panhandling.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Alternative is fine, but giving to panhandlers is a personal choice San Antonio Express-News Odessa American

What moves one person to give, or not give, to another person is personal and should be beyond the reproach of others and the law.

Drivers idling at red lights can avert their gaze from the wanting eyes of roadside panhandlers until the light turns green and they drive away. Or they can roll down the window to give them some change. It’s their choice.

The city of San Antonio would prefer if you chose to not roll down your window and, instead, help in a way less risky to the panhandler in traffic and more focused on addressing larger issues of homelessness, addiction and financial crisis.

“Change the Way We Give” encourages residents to donate to local organizations that serve the homeless instead of directly contributing to one individual. The campaign was started last May by the city’s Department of Human Services and the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless.

As explained by Express-News reporter Sara Cline, a secure smartphone program called MobileCause makes the transaction fast and easy. When texting “SAGIVES” to 41444 on a smartphone, a link appears showing people what can be done with their donations. For instance, a $5 gift can provide transportation to a shelter or job; $25 could cover a prescription copay; and $125 would help with rent or utilities.

The donations are distributed to a dozen agencies such as SAMMinistries, Haven for Hope and Corazon Ministries. To date, Change the Way We Give has raised only $4,100.

Still, it’s a good initiative that continues a yearslong effort by the city to spare people from feeling pressured and threatened from panhandlers while also addressing the root causes leading to panhandling. In 2011, the City Council banned “aggressive” forms of panhandling and restricted the places where people could be approached for money.

Nor does it make it illegal to give to panhandlers, something which was widely panned when proposed by San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus in 2014. McManus argued that most of the money is spent on drugs and alcohol. He’s probably right, which is why many people choose not to give.

But if someone is moved by the plight of another asking for help and wants to give to that person in that moment, that is their choice to make. This app doesn’t take away that choice, but it is a potentially more constructive alternative.

Posted in on Friday, March 6, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 78%
Winds: NE at 9mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 64°/Low 48°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 55°
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]