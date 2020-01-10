TEXAS VIEW: More info in hands of prospective students a good thing

Choosing a course of study at a college or university is a huge decision that can be a difficult choice for many reasons, and many times, too little thought is given to how much money can be made in a particular discipline.

The years of study coupled with what will be a significant financial outlay made in pursuing a college diploma means it is more important than ever for students to understand the return they can reasonably respect on their investment.

Thanks to the Texas Legislature, prospective college students can have a better handle than ever before on the correlation between their major and their financial future. According to our report this week, wage and workforce statistics will now be more visible during the application process for Texas colleges and universities. The measure was backed by numerous business groups across the state and approved during last year’s session.

Specifically, the new law, which became effective Wednesday, means some 450,000 prospective students who use the ApplyTexas electronic college application will more easily be able to access this important data that will offer a window into likely financial implications associated with their chosen field of study. Previously, a link to the information was on the ApplyTexas.org website; now it will be on the electronic form as well.

There are those students who choose to enter a discipline unarmed with pertinent information such as the demand for their chosen major, the starting salary and compensation after gaining several years of experience. Earning a degree can then lead to possible disappointment with limited or no opportunities and lower-than-expected wages.

The new measure aims to create a better-informed student population more fully aware of the practical realities associated with specific career choices. The database offers comparisons of public two- and four-year colleges and universities in the state and includes average earnings and debt burdens for graduates of various programs.

Students are under no obligation to access the information or give it any weight at all in considering their course of study, an approach that ensures two things: anyone can still chase any dream, and everyone can choose to be better-informed about the dream’s financial ramifications, especially at a time when the cost of a college education continues to trend upward.

Those who work in the college admissions world say the vast majority of students already have given the matter thought, but the black-and-white statistics can give them one more data point most likely to reinforce their feelings. Regardless, with a decision of this magnitude, the more information readily accessible, the better.

The measure is also good for Texas, where the labor market is stretched exceptionally thin and unemployment is historically low. That means an already competitive market is even more competitive so college graduates are better served to consider how their skills, gifts and qualifications will match up with what’s most in demand.

“We need to organically grow more Texas students with certain skills that businesses are looking for,” Justin Yancy, president of the Texas Business Leadership Council, said in our story.

A better-trained 21st-century Texas workforce begins with a better-informed prospective workforce. We commend business organizations around the state for supporting this measure and the Legislature for seeing its wisdom and getting it done.