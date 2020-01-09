  • January 9, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: As El Paso heals, we must lead in declaring never again

TEXAS VIEW: As El Paso heals, we must lead in declaring never again

THE POINT: The first order of business is to reclaim El Paso’s identity as a safe, open, diverse and binational community.

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 2:30 am

El Paso Times

The El Paso shooting memorial in the Walmart parking lot offers a hint of the work that remains in our community’s recovery.

A man stood there in silent prayer a day after Christmas. Two vases of red roses decorate the “Grand Candela” plaque. An elderly couple stood quietly along the silver railing. Three women waiting their turn to visit the site added to the solemn mood.

They treat the memorial, which is most beautiful at night, with dignity and respect.

The victims’ names aren’t on the memorial. When asked why, a Walmart employee named Jesus said: “We are waiting for permission from the families.”

The memorial also doesn’t provide an explanation of what happened on a beautiful El Paso morning when police say an alleged white supremacist traveled to our city to kill Mexicans with an AK-47 rifle.

After the shooting stopped, 22 people were dead, including eight Mexican nationals, guests in our country who came to shop for groceries.

It is our responsibility to make sure that the story doesn’t end here. There is still plenty to do to make sure their lives, their families’ loss and the community’s suffering serves as redemption from this evil deed.

We must continue to demand that Texas leaders develop strategies to reduce mass shootings. The pace of progress on this work isn’t what Gov. Greg Abbott promised in the days immediately following the El Paso massacre. Grand Candela at Walmart was lit Friday, Dec. 27, ahead of the dedication ceremony the next day.

As a community, El Pasoans have worked hard on recovery. We proved our strength by accepting the reopening of the Walmart store, we have shown our gratitude for the heroes who saved lives under gunfire, we have raised millions to help the families of the dead and wounded and we have started the process to bring the mass shooter to justice.

Mayor Dee Margo says it could be three years before El Paso fully recovers from the mass shooting. He says he is tired of funerals.

We all share that fatigue. But we have much to do. The first order of business is to reclaim El Paso’s identity as a safe, open, diverse and binational community. We have long welcomed immigrants and strangers. We need to mend those relationships and restore our feeling of security. Our instinct now is to act with caution when we see a stranger. We are trying to accustom ourselves to the sight of armed guards at the grocery store. We don’t want to look at one another differently.

We urge Abbott to release more recovery money to help our community heal. These traumatic attacks don’t get better on their own. As the trip to the Walmart memorial showed, people are still coping with loss.

We must continue to comfort the wounded victims like Octavio Ramiro Lizarde, who set a personal goal of trying to walk again by Christmas. His foot was badly damaged by a bullet, but the loss of his nephew at his side in the store remains painful. We don’t want this young man to suffer his grief alone. We support him and all the others.

