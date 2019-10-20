  • October 20, 2019

TEXAS VIEW: Texas A&M banned vaping. Here’s why others should do the same - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Texas A&M banned vaping. Here’s why others should do the same

THE POINT: Vaping is one of many harmful habits that regulation can’t stop completely

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:00 am

TEXAS VIEW: Texas A&M banned vaping. Here’s why others should do the same Abilene Reporter-News Odessa American

The Texas A&M University System has taken a hard line against vaping, prohibiting it on all of its properties — not just its 11 universities. To fully appreciate how big a deal this is, consider that Texas has 254 counties and A&M’s brand can be found somewhere within 250 of them. In addition to the school campuses there are all the agricultural extension service facilities and a health science center.

It means that the ban isn’t just for college students.

Is this “nanny-statism”?

You could look at it that way. It infringes on the rights of individuals to indulge in unhealthy but legal behavior.

But you also could look at it as A&M’s exercise of its property rights. A&M isn’t saying you can’t vape on property not owned by the A&M System — though clearly for your own good and the good of those around you, A&M wishes you wouldn’t.

And there’s yet another way to look at it, still from the issue of individual rights, and that’s from the standpoint of an individual’s right not to breathe someone else’s secondhand vape. That’s how we look at both vape and smoke from old-fashioned cigarettes, cigars and pipes. Nonsmokers and non-vapers shouldn’t have to breathe vape or smoke, both of which harm human health. It should not be one of the hazards of venturing into a public park or onto a public sidewalk. We hope you agree. Vape-related deaths are increasing.

How unique is A&M’s ban?

If you Google “Have any colleges or universities banned vaping?” it’ll tell you 1,886 colleges prohibit vaping. That includes the flagship University of Texas System. The UT System banned tobacco from all 14 of its institutions by June 2017. Its policy, like A&M’s, includes e-cigarettes and vaping.

Where else is vaping banned?

Massachusetts banned all vape products and Oregon’s governor is considering it. Michigan just banned flavored vape and other states and cities are considering flavored-vape-only bans. Flavored vape is recognized to be a gateway to hooking children on nicotine. Banning it is a less politically risky feel-good step. It has merit, but not nearly as much as a full ban.

Where do most people stand?

Eight in 10 people agree that nobody under 21 should be allowed to buy vaping devices, according to a USA TODAY/Ipsos poll. Fifty-nine percent say a ban on vaping products will steer users to the black market. Eighty-two percent of vapers see it that way, and 72% of vapers say government regulations won’t reduce the number of users, according to another survey.

These results show how a poll respondent’s vested interests can affect the outcome. We can’t know how bans will work until they’re tried. But, wonder of wonders, vapers are more likely to say that policies or laws that make it harder for them to vape will fail. Surprised?

Any upsides to vaping?

There are anecdotal accounts of smokers who couldn’t quit until they used vaping to wean themselves. A recent study found that vaping helps smokers quit cigarettes, but the risk of relapse is high. Another study found that 80% of smokers who quit with the help of vaping don’t quit vaping.

Bottom line: Vaping is one of many harmful habits that regulation can’t stop completely. But if it succeeds in reducing the problem, it’s worth it. Public policy should err on the side of protecting the rights of non-vapers and the long-term health of children. Our university systems have a sizable under-21 population to protect. Also 21 and older. The positive impact of vaping bans could be huge.

Posted in on Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]