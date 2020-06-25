TEXAS VIEW: Texans are watching how UT handles troubling traditions

It seems anywhere two or more Longhorns gather together, they will sing “The Eyes of Texas.”

The song is ubiquitous on the University of Texas campus and off, played at raucous football games and formal gatherings of dignitaries, at freshman orientation and graduation, and it isn’t unusual for someone to strike up an a cappella version at an off-campus bar, frat party or alumni fundraiser, with everyone joyfully joining in.

So the idea that the tune that unites the thousands of people associated with one of the state’s largest university has racist roots that are hurtful and divisive is creating cognitive dissonance among many Longhorns. A group of UT football players has called for the school to spike the song, and also rename some buildings that honor long-ago leaders who supported the Confederacy or segregation, and, among other things, make donations to black student associations.

The players, in a letter to administrators, said they would stop attending recruiting and fundraising events until their demands are seriously considered. We are pleased to see football players assuming a leadership role in a crucial debate and to see administrators agreeing to discuss their concerns.

The University of Texas finds itself at a crossroads, forced to choose a direction and compelled to take a clear-eyed view of its traditions, even at the risk of drawing fire from some alumni and donors. We hope UT administrators, professors, students and alumni will see this not as a problem that needs to go away, but an opportunity to lead the state in a discussion of how to deliberately choose the traditions that are worth carrying forward, and how to lay down those traditions that, in truth, never stood on moral high ground.

Removing statues and names of Confederate leaders should be an easy call. It matters whom a society venerates, and it also matters what value system a society uses to determine what should be celebrated. Our view is that we shouldn’t honor those who took up arms against the United States or opposed the recognition of the basic, individual rights of black people. This call should be made even easier, given that a building name or a statue represent static recognition; there is no new meaning or new value associated with it. That monument continues to represent the wrong side of a historical struggle.

We recognize, however, that the benign lyrics of a song pose a different challenge, and in that challenge we see an opportunity. That opportunity starts with more people learning the history of the song, including its troubling past.

“The Eyes of Texas,” sung to the tune of “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” was first performed for a UT audience in 1903 as part of a minstrel show, according to the Texas Exes alumni organization website. UT President William Prather picked up a phrase from Robert E. Lee, who liked to remind students at Washington and Lee University: “The eyes of the South are upon you.” Prather ended all of his talks with a warning to encourage good behavior: “The eyes of Texas are upon you.” Students wrote the song as a good-natured ribbing of the university president, and it was an instant hit.

This birth story is reflective of the light-hearted way many white people viewed the oppressive, destructive racism of the time and therefore should lead us all to discard the values it represented from its start.

The challenge, and the opportunity here, is to consider what to do when an institution with such a past has remained a living institution all of these years, evolving with the times and assuming new values and new meaning along the way. If, over time, it evolved to discard views based on hatred or indifference to oppression and adopt admirable values of inclusion and unity, can it leave its past behind? The hard reality is that many modern institutions have similarly troubling roots, so we must decide what to do about them as well. Can an institution outlive its past? Can a tradition, which grew out of a society living its worst instincts, evolve into something sincerely enjoyed by people of good spirit today?

This is a critical question to ask because there is a long history in this country and across the world of institutions that continue to endure but were formed or transformed under hate-driven ideology. Singing “The Eyes of Texas” can be tradition that ends, but regardless of the song’s fate, isn’t this moment about taking the difficult and uncomfortable steps required to talk about this history and think about all of the implications it entails?

The eyes of history are on Texas now. Will future generations sing our praises until Gabriel blows his horn, or lament our unwillingness to see the full sweep of our past?