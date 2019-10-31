  • October 31, 2019

TEXAS VIEW: Creepy criteria for Early College High School programs - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Creepy criteria for Early College High School programs

THE POINT: TEA's gender, race requirements curtail participation of girls and students who aren't African American or Hispanic under state-designated ECHS programs.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Creepy criteria for Early College High School programs The Lufkin Daily News Odessa American

There are more opportunities now for Angelina County students to graduate from high school with college credits and technical certifications — and in some cases entire associate degrees — than ever before.

The Angelina County Cooperative Early College High School partnership, Advanced Placement courses and dual-credit/concurrent courses allow high school students to earn their diplomas while becoming licensed in a trade or get a good head start on course hours toward a college degree.

Pineywoods Community Academy’s PARAMUS Early College High School is a free public charter school open to all students in Angelina County. Hudson High School offers an ECHS for students who were in its Advancement Via Individual Determination program while in middle school. Meanwhile, Lufkin High School’s ECHS is designed for traditionally underserved populations. We think that’s great.

What we don’t agree with is the Texas Education Agency’s gender and race requirements that curtail the participation of girls and students who aren’t African American or Hispanic under state-designated ECHS programs.

More than 100 LHS freshmen started their high school and college careers simultaneously last fall in the school’s new program. The ECHS allows students to earn up to 60 college credits toward an associate degree or certification program at zero cost thanks to a partnership with Angelina College and an $864,000 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.

The ECHS students who applied were accepted based on one or more of the following criteria: being the first in the family to attend college; desiring to attend college but lacking the funds; being motivated to be challenged with college-level course work; and/or being willing to receive academic guidance from dedicated collegiate instructors.

LHS Superintendent Lynn Torres said in a column in June that students are accepted based on one or more of the following criteria according to the blueprint established by the TEA and the demographics of Lufkin High School and the Lufkin Independent School District:

  • The student must be at-risk as determined by 13 criteria from the TEA.
  • The student must qualify for free or reduced lunch.
  • The student must be African American or Hispanic.
  • The student must be male.

After those criteria are met, other students may be eligible for admittance through a lottery system.

Because Hudson’s ECHS is not state-designated, the school is allowed to set its own parameters to determine who qualifies, with no restrictions based on gender or race. Although the national AVID program serves all students, it focuses on the least-served students in the academic middle.

We like that PCA’s ECHS is open to anyone. We also like the state’s efforts to bridge the gap between the lowest- and the highest-performing students and rich and poor students with the ECHS offered at LHS.

The TEA says its intent was not to exclude any population — that data determined that “specific subpopulations were underrepresented when compared to the district population.”

We get it. It’s a widely known fact that women have made up the majority of college-educated adults going back four decades now. Whether the workforce represents that or not is a subject for another editorial.

But for the love of God, it’s 2019. Let’s not penalize any student who could benefit from this program just because of their gender or the color of their skin.

Posted in on Thursday, October 31, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
21°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: WNW at 3mph
Feels Like: 21°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 58°/Low 38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]