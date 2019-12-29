TEXAS VIEW: Bain has had huge impact on local world of education

As fall commencement ceremonies took place at university campuses across the region, we were overjoyed to learn of West Texas A&M University’s plan to present an honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Education to Barbara J. Bain, who has devoted her life to giving back and education in the Panhandle.

The ceremony took place during the Saturday, Dec. 13, commencement at the First United Bank Center.

Bain was honored for her lifelong commitment and contributions to education as her personal mission has perfectly aligned with West Texas A&M’s generational plan, “WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.” According to a news release announcing the honor, Bain has been “highly involved in both secondary and higher education as well as educator preparation for WT’s undergraduate and graduate students and children of Texas.”

Awarding an honorary degree gives an institution of higher education the opportunity to recognize excellence in a variety of fields, including public affairs, the sciences, humanities and the arts. Others include scholarship and education, business and philanthropy and social services. The barometer for such degrees is one’s significant and lasting contributions to community.

“The awarding of the honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education to Mrs. Bain acknowledges the significant and lasting influence of Barbara’s lifetime of professional service and personal philanthropy on West Texas A&M University, the Texas Panhandle region and the untold number of Texas learners who have benefited from her dedication to public school and higher education,” Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of the College of Education and Social Sciences, said in the news release.

Bain is a native of Hale Center who earned a bachelor of science degree in education from West Texas before embarking on an educational career spanning more than three decades. She served in schools in the Panhandle and New Mexico. One career high point occurred in 1991, when she was named Teacher of the Year by the Dimmitt Independent School District.

Along the way, she has been recognized as a distinguished graduate of WTAMU’s College of Education and Social Sciences. More recently, she was named Citizen of the Year in 2018 by the Canyon News.

Although she “retired” in 1998, Bain has remained extensively involved in educational endeavors. She served on the Dimmitt ISD Board of Trustees from 1990 until 2008 while also holding a variety of leadership positions in that district’s retired school personnel association as well as the Region 16 Education Service Center Retired Teachers Association. These days, she is involved as a member of the board of directors of the Canyon ISD Education Foundation.

Likewise, she has given of her time and talent to a handful of West Texas A&M advisory boards, including the College of Education and Social Sciences Advisory Council, the WTAMU Alumni Association Board of Directors and the Buffalo Club Board of Directors.

As we have said before, educators change the trajectory of young lives. They come along for a season, sharing knowledge, wisdom and yes, love, with young people. They spend their careers planting seeds without any guarantees of seeing what the harvest might look like.

Virtually everyone has a story of one special educator in their life, someone who not only challenged them to realize their potential, but who also paused long enough to remind them how special they already were.

Bain has spent a career as a servant to and encourager of others. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor and thank her for her years of devotion to the Panhandle.

We likely will never fully know the difference you have made.