OUR VIEW: It’s time to address OA lawsuit

Yesterday marked a dubious anniversary for the City of Odessa.

One year ago Saturday, the Odessa American filed a lawsuit against the City because the municipality insists on breaking state laws dedicated to allowing free and timely public access to police reports.

For the past year, the City has spent more than $112,138 of taxpayers’ money to prevent these same citizens from exercising their right to readily obtain certain crime reports that throughout Texas have always been considered public information.

Following the 2019 Labor Day weekend mass shooting in Odessa, the City implemented a practice that requires Freedom of Information requests to be filed in order to obtain police crime reports and probable cause affidavits. The requirement results in delays and reports that, once they are released, are censored, sometimes heavily.

This practice affected not just news reporters who rely on such reports to keep a community informed in a timely manner, but it also applied to anyone seeking these public documents.

And that is a point we would like to emphasize the most to mark this sad one-year milestone. This is about your rights as a citizen; rights that are being violated by the very people you elect to serve you.

Sure, the OA filed the lawsuit. That is because we take seriously laws that have been enacted in this state and country that are designed to ensure open and transparent government. Laws governing open public meetings and government records are essential to keeping government a servant of its citizens rather than their ruler. And such illegal behavior by the City in this regard is making it more difficult for us to fulfill our mission of keeping our community informed, which is also our right under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Of course, the City would like nothing more than to cast this fight as a battle against a disgruntled and mischievous news media outlet. If fact, various city officials and representatives have engaged in a whisper campaign that the newspaper merely wants access to such crime reports so it can publish scandalous details to sell newspapers and in doing so violate the privacy of crime victims.

They are lying.

This newspaper never has and never will reveal the identities of sexual assault victims and victims of crimes who are minors. We are bound by ethics and privacy issues never to do that.

And remember, this illegal practice the City has adopted applies to anyone; not just a news organization. So, the little lie city officials want you to buy really rings hollow. And mind you this isn’t the first time the City has been called out in court for violating the public’s right to know. Just three years ago, the Odessa American had to file suit over the City’s misuse of closed session discussions at City Council meetings. Although it should never have come to that, we secured an order requiring the City to comply with the law and pay the American’s legal expenses. Odessa’s city council now has to record all executive session meetings due to the 2017 lawsuit.

On a related note, we find it interesting that during the recent City Council races, various surrogates and supporters of candidates vying to oust incumbents used this latest lawsuit as one reason why their candidates should be elected. And since their candidates’ victories, those very same people have gone silent on this issue. How odd.

As things stand today, we await a hearing before a state appellate court in Eastland. The City has appealed a visiting state district judge, who overruled their motion to dismiss our case because they claimed the judge was not entitled to hear it. So more legal briefs, more courtroom arguments — and more of your tax dollars being flushed down a legal drain.

Your tax dollars at work — against you.

Hopefully, we won’t be “celebrating” a second anniversary — for your sake and for the sake of the public’s right to know.