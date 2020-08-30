OUR VIEW: Healing continues in Odessa

The one thing that many of us have heard during the last week or so is “I can’t believe it has been a year.”

An entire year since Odessa and Midland were rocked by the senseless tragedy caused by a deranged gunman.

Seven people were killed and 25 others injured after Seth Ator took to the streets of Odessa and parts of Midland shooting at random people before law enforcement shot him to death near Cinergy Theatre.

It is still stunning to know that this type of thing happens anywhere. But especially here. How anyone could set out to harm random people, including children, is almost beyond comprehension.

What good can ever come from an act of evil?

There were so many that day who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help others. There were so many first responders and civilians who jumped into action to try and aid those who were injured.

During the last week we’ve heard story after story about the unnamed cop or fireman or good citizen who jumped into action when help was needed.

And help didn’t just come on Aug. 31, 2019, the day of the shootings. Help has come over and over through fundraisers and blood drives and memorials.

None of that can ever bring back a lost loved one or erase the trauma of an injury from that dark day. But it does show the love of a community for others and the desire to help others through a terrible ordeal.

Many events have been planned to commemorate the day and to honor those who were killed or injured. That includes a moment of silence on Monday. Organizers are asking Odessans to be still for 32 seconds at 3 p.m.

You can also still hang a yellow ribbon to show support.

We thank everyone who has taken the time to come up with a way to honor the victims. Everything from a quilting group making quilts to the yellow flags at Memorial Gardens Park to honor them – there are many, many ways that folks are being remembered.

Remembering is a very important part of healing.

We’re glad to see a memorial will take shape at the Memorial Gardens Park hopefully during the next year. It’s another way to remember and to honor those lost.

Public donations will help fund the memorial project. Find more information at odessaarts.org