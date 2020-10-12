OUR VIEW: City continues to waste our tax dollars

Monday, a visiting state district judge ruled in favor of this newspaper in its continuing legal fight to force the City of Odessa to comply with Texas open records laws.

And it’s really a shame.

Don’t get us wrong. We are heartened that Judge Rodney Satterwhite on Monday denied a motion by the city’s attorneys to dismiss our lawsuit because, they argued, the judge lacked jurisdiction in the matter – a technical way of saying he did not have the power to adjudicate the case.

What we find disappointing is that the city may now choose to appeal the ruling to a higher court, further delaying the day when we are confident a judge will agree with us that the city does not have the right to pick and choose which public information the citizenry and members of the news media have a right to by law.

And the sad reality of this legal mess is that the taxpayers – the very people entitled to this public information – will have to continue shelling out a tremendous amount of money to defend the indefensible.

Already the city has piled up at least $60,000 in legal fees. Not included in that amount are the billings from September and October. And it does not include the tens of thousands of dollars the city will likely incur to appeal Judge Satterwhite’s ruling.

Taxpayers should pay close attention to this. You, our readers, should know that we are fighting to ensure public reports such as police reports and probable cause affidavits, readily accessible to all, remain that way.

The Texas Freedom of Information Act makes this specifically clear, yet the city has thrown up all sorts of hurdles that make obtaining that information much more difficult for us all.

Too often, this newspaper has had to wait too long only to receive basic police reports containing so much blacked out information, it’s as if we were looking at some sensitive document released by an old Soviet-bloc government.

Regardless, we will continue our legal fight. Because we feel the stakes in a free and civil society are too high. The City of Odessa has started down the slippery slope of thinking they know what’s best for us, and what we should and should not know about all the happenings in our community.

They need to know that they work for us. And that they do not get to keep from all of us what we are legally entitled to know.