  • August 29, 2019

OUR VIEW: Tonight’s event helps fund homeless shelter - Odessa American: Our Opinion

OUR VIEW: Tonight’s event helps fund homeless shelter

THE POINT – Raising funds for the Salvation Army is a worthy goal while honoring some of Odessa’s best and most charitable

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:30 am

A red carpet will be rolled out and folks will be dressed up tonight as they gather to celebrate some of Odessa’s heroes while raising funds to help the homeless.

The event is not at a swanky venue. In fact, it’s in the gym at the Salvation Army. It’s a wonderful place. It’s full of love and life and it’s a place where those who are struggling the most can find not only help but also hope.

Tonight’s Odessa Heroes banquet is one more in a string of annual events that honors charitable locals while raising money that will be used to continue refurbishing the shelter and maintaining it during the year.

The numbers from the shelter are shocking. Especially in an area that is in such an economic boom.

In 2018, the Salvation Army served 29,783 meals at the shelter to residents and those Odessans who show up needing daily nourishment. They have provided 8,900 nights of shelter. Those are big numbers in our roaring economy.

But, that’s the thing about this economy. Those who are doing well are doing really, really well. And those who are not doing well are very often in desperate situations.

Odessa’s Salvation Army is a worthy charity and it has picked up so many who have fallen on difficult times.

This year’s banquet will recognize Gloria Apolinario, Leticia Martinez, Hank Herrick, Kathy Swindler and Judge Sara Kate Billingsley. All are tireless volunteers and advocates for many worthy and important charities in the Permian Basin.

We thank them for their service to this community and we encourage the community to come out today at 5:30 p.m. to take a tour of the shelter. It’s great work that is going on there.

Posted in on Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:30 am.

