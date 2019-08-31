  • August 31, 2019

OUR VIEW: Odessans will rally around victims of violence

OUR VIEW: Odessans will rally around victims of violence

THE POINT: Our hearts are broken for those who were killed and injured on Saturday in Odessa.

Posted: Saturday, August 31, 2019 8:15 pm

Odessa American

We are all still in shock at the senseless violence that touches our world each and every day. It was driven home on Saturday as a gunman shot five people to death and injured 21 others in Odessa.

The whys and hows are still not known. That will all make its way out in the coming days.

What we do know is that our friends and neighbors have been killed or injured and their families are in pain.

What we do know is that we need to be the Odessans that we all know we are. We must rally around and support all of these families and support each other while we are at it.

There will be many things to do. Donate blood, donate money, hold a hand or just be a shoulder to lean on to these folks who are in pain.

There are no words to ease any heartache in our city today. No way to make sense out of any of this.

There will be plenty of time to argue politics and points of view in the coming days. Now isn’t the time.

Let’s all do what we can to support the victims. Let’s all do what we can to support each other.

Let’s just be there for each other. There’s plenty of time for everything else.

Posted in on Saturday, August 31, 2019 8:15 pm.

