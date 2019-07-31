  • July 31, 2019

OUR VIEW: Be Like Mike

OUR VIEW: Be Like Mike

THE POINT: U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway is a class act and he leaves a large pair of cowboy boots to fill in West Texas and the country.

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:58 am

OUR VIEW: Be Like Mike

This country needs more elected officials like the honorable Congressman Mike Conaway.

What a different political landscape there would be if more folks could just Be Like Mike.

Considerate. Deliberate. Well-meaning. Intelligent. A man of his word, Conaway, who announced his plans on Wednesday to retire following this eighth term, is a bit of a rare bird in the political landscape of our country.

He’s a fellow folks will truly miss when he steps down.

Sure, this newspaper has had a few disagreements with Conaway or his policies over the years. Did he stomp his foot or curse us? Not at all. In fact, we could always count on him to answer the questions via phone or in person. No grandstanding or ridiculousness from this gentlemanly politician.

Don’t get us wrong. Just because we considered him to be a gentleman does not mean we believe he was a pushover. He held his ground when he needed to and we saw him work hard to try and improve the lives of the citizens of not only his district but also of his country.

First elected to what was then a new District 11 serving West Texas, Conaway pulled out of a crowded field of contenders to claim the seat and he has held it since. He’s had challengers over the years but remained a winner by mostly large margins each campaign.

He was that perfect candidate to represent the often sibling rivalry cities of Odessa and Midland. He was an Odessa boy who played on Permian’s first state championship team who moved to Midland and became a successful businessman with a guy named George W. Bush. Yes, that George W.

He had the perfect pedigree to get votes from both cities and to play it right down the middle and bring people together. He was the best of both worlds and could move in both Odessa and Midland circles with ease as well as represent San Angelo.

In these tough times (when it is difficult to like some folks that we elected to represent us) we found him to be a breath of fresh air.

He was a man who wasn’t afraid to show his emotions or his patriotism and that is a wonderful thing that up-and-comers should emulate.

We reacted in horror in 2018 when news broke that a gunman had opened fire on a group of Republicans including Conaway who were preparing for an annual softball charity game in Washington, D.C. We were relieved that he was uninjured and moved by his emotional recounting of the shooting during an editorial board meeting with him a month or so after the shootings.

It’s a remarkable thing to hear a man recount his fear of not just being injured by a gunman but his fear that his wife, Suzanne, would be at home alone and hear the news. He talked emotionally about his need to make sure that those who were wounded during the shooting were OK and his desire to speak to his wife and children to let them know he was OK.

We were more than a little choked up and we are, as they say, a tough crowd.

It goes to the heart of what kind of man he is. He’s the kind we want representing all of us. He did a great job and we thank him. The country should as well. He is leaving the office with all the grace and dignity that he used to mold it into a well-respected and scandal-free operation that really should be the norm for elected officials.

Others should take note and strive to Be Like Mike.

Editor’s note: Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis’ daughter, Casey Dennis, was a volunteer congressional intern in Conaway’s office in 2016.

