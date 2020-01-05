OUR VIEW: Empty Stocking was generously filled by you

Friends and neighbors once again blessed friends and neighbors this holiday season by donating to the Empty Stocking Fund.

The $100,000 goal seemed very far away when the fund started on Thanksgiving Day 2019. But that fear of not meeting the goal to help the Odessa Salvation Army was soon erased.

In fact, the Empty Stocking Fund beat the goal with a final tally of $124,015!

This was year 25 of partnering with the Salvation Army for the Empty Stocking Fund, which is used to fund holiday food baskets and small gifts for children and seniors in need in Odessa.

The charitable event has always been our pleasure. We are always amazed and humbled by the generous spirit of folks around here.

This year was particularly special to us as it was our silver anniversary of 25 years of asking for your help. We reflected on how the fund started in 1995 and raised $28,895 that year. Since the Empty Stocking Fund was created in Odessa we have raised more than $2 million with year 2019 in the books.

That makes us all proud. Not of ourselves but of you, our readers. You guys are the ones who make this work.

We’ve seen the fund go up some years and then back down some years. We didn’t quite make the $30,000 goal in 1995. But we sure got close.

Since that time we’ve met our goal most years — last year the goal was $100,000 and we came up about $24 over that amount. We know that there are so many great causes and charities out there vying for our time and money.

This year 250 families with about 500 children were aided this Christmas season.

We thank you for your donations and for putting those in need at the top of your giving list.

We have been fortunate that a lot of caring folks have put this cause on their annual schedule, and they are faithful at getting their donations to the Salvation Army in time for these disadvantaged children and families to have something to appreciate about the holidays.

We are more than happy to list the names of contributors and any people or causes they choose to honor with their money. But we also understand if they want to do so anonymously, and will list the donation as such.

We also appreciate businesses and individuals who make the Empty Stocking Fund their primary charitable donation. A generous Odessan challenged business owners to a $35,000 match that made all of the donations during the final week of fundraising go a bit farther!

The great thing about giving to the Empty Stocking Fund is the fact that even the smallest donation matters. All of those involved with the effort appreciate the individual donations, but our thankfulness is nothing compared to the gratitude of those who benefit.

We thank you all for the last 25 years. Here’s to 25 more.