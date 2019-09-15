OUR VIEW: Odessa heartache shouldn’t be political football

Like many of you we were scratching our heads when Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke used the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa to seemingly advance his political agenda.

Here’s a news flash. No one likes that.

We are still grieving here and looking for answers to all the typical questions. How? Why? How to prevent these types of things from happening again?

The AR-15 debate? That’s a topic for another day.

But, we wondered if O’Rourke was correct when he said that Odessa ran out of ambulances and thus some folks died waiting on transport. We posted a story that detailed that the answer to that is complicated.

Yes, Odessa did have to call in Midland and private ambulances for help. But (and pay attention here) that is not uncommon even when there isn’t a mass shooting that requires all hands on deck and then some. Midland and Odessa often rely on help from emergency responders.

What Beto and many folks in the rest of our country just don’t understand is the employment situation in the Permian Basin. Everyone is short-handled including the city and that means we are short on firefighters, EMS and paramedics.

We are short on everything everywhere.

We know that the response of law enforcement and emergency personnel will be looked at under a microscope in the coming months and probably even years. The tragedy in Odessa will probably be used to help train other first responders facing a mass shooting.

That’s just how it is in this crazy world we live in. Tragedies happen and everyone has to pick themselves up and learn how to best deal with them.

When the response of our local first responders is studied we hope that those studying it see that these folks did not just a good job but a remarkable job. We believe that the aid rendered by emergency responders and good samaritans that dark day paired with law enforcement willingly putting themselves in harm’s way saved lives.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. The emergency and medical response was incredible. The hospitals worked together as did local and state law enforcement agencies to respond to what can only be called a nightmare situation.

We know the gun debate will rage on as the political machine grinds up to the primary. But we also know that regardless of that debate – Odessa was and is in good hands with our emergency personnel.