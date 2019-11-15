  • November 15, 2019

OUR VIEW: Jim Moore gave a lot to his community

OUR VIEW: Jim Moore gave a lot to his community

THE POINT: Odessan was last principal of Ector High School and was a tireless Odessa volunteer.

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 2:30 am

OUR VIEW: Jim Moore gave a lot to his community

We were sorry to learn that Jim Moore died on Oct. 25 at age 84. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 7184 Club Drive, in Odessa.

We noted in his obituary that the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Madison Medical Resort. That seems typical for the kind of man Jim Moore was. He was always giving to others.

Sometimes it was the gift of time through his tireless volunteerism for things like Rotary International, Sons of the American Revolution, the CAF, the Ector County Historical Commission and, of course, St. John’s Episcopal School.

He loved to visit about the history of this area and was methodical in making sure that anything that needed a historical marker in our area had one. He was always pleasant in his dealings with others and he had an excellent sense of humor and a mind for historical details.

A number of us here at the Odessa American knew him from his work with the historical commission but also from his volunteerism at St. John’s. Generations of kiddos saw his work ethic and the passion he always had for students.

Born in Oklahoma, he graduated Pearsall High School and headed to the Air Force. He served four years and then attended Texas Tech earning a teaching degree that landed him in Odessa teaching math at what was then Ector High School.

He became a principal at Blackshear Junior High and later headed up Ector until he was named director of curriculum for the district. He was the last high school principal at Ector. He retired after 31 years of service to Odessa students.

He had what many great writers might call “a life well-lived.” He married his sweetheart, LaRue, and celebrated 50 years with her in June. He raised a family here and gave back to his community whenever it was needed.

We salute Jim Moore for all he did for Odessa students and Odessa.

