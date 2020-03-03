OUR VIEW: Make your voice heard today by voting

Early Voting numbers in Ector County were pretty sad.

About twice as many folks voted in Midland County early as Ector County. There are more than 77,000 registered voters in Ector County and only 1,286 Democrats and 5,410 Republicans voted either early or mail in.

In Midland there were 1,624 Democrats and 11,657 Republicans who voted. That’s 13,281 total in Midland County and 6,696 in Ector County.

Those are not great numbers for either county but they are really bad for Ector County.

This primary is important to both parties. The Dems are picking a presidential candidate and the Ector County GOP primary will decide two commissioner races as there are no Democratic challengers.

Where are the voters?

We know there are lots of Odessans who are interested in politics. We see your social media posts that complain about everything from local potholes in the roads all the way up to what is going on nationally.

Take that griping and put a lid on it and get out and vote today!

Lots of griping goes on about the state of government from the very top to the very local.

Our often poor voter turnout in Ector County means that lots of the complaining going on is being done by those who didn’t bother to get out and exercise the right to vote.

Those two Ector County commissioner races will be decided in the primary as there are no democratic challengers for the November general election to who wins the GOP primary.

The local offices matter.

They matter in huge ways. Local taxes and what those local taxes are actually spent on are decisions that are made at the local level.

This commissioner court will decide how your property and county sales taxes are spent.

The question of the Ector County Courthouse is still hanging out there and this court could decide.

They will decide which roads to work on and when to do it.

Odessans should also want to have a say in in who represents this district in congress.

It’s important.

It’s our right and privilege to get to vote. Don’t squander your chance to participate in the very activity that makes our nation great.

Get out there and vote today!