OUR VIEW: Rock the Desert will be missed in the Basin

Teens from all over the region (and adults) have enjoyed the chance to hear top Christian artists during the annual Rock the Desert event for two decades now.

This year’s festival ended Saturday and, sadly, will be put on hold for now, organizers have said.

That’s too bad as it is a wonderful event allowing the very best in music in a festival atmosphere that was welcoming to all ages.

The annual Christian music festival has blossomed from its inaugural one-day event in the parking lot of Holy Trinity Episcopal, to a multiday event that draws thousands of visitors to celebrate and spread the word of Jesus Christ.

Organizers said this year may be last as the board that governs the event voted to not hold the festival in 2020 and instead will focus and pray on the future of the ministry.

“It could be the festival comes back in a different form … but we wanted to focus more on our missions and outreach,” Marcy Tull, who books the bands and has been with RTD since it started, said, adding the ministry has also built an orphanage in Sudan and a home for a family in Mission, Texas.

The group also does other things including running a skate park and holding an annual summer camp for children.

We thank all the folks who have dedicated their time and talents to this very worthy endeavor that is so much more than a music festival.

It’s a time of fellowship and worship and just a worthy event that has touched the lives of tens of thousands of young people.

We wish organizers well and hope that the desert will again rock in the future.