  • February 21, 2020

OUR VIEW: Heritage event honors current and former leaders

THE POINT: Heritage of Odessa is a chance to celebrate those who have made and who continue to make a big difference in our community.

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 2:30 am

Thursday night was a time to celebrate with the Heritage of Odessa during the 2020 Community Statesman Awards at the MCM FunDome.

The annual event honors those in a number of professional areas who have achieved professional, charitable and community milestones during their careers.

The event also annually honors those who have done big things and who have roots in Odessa.

The event is always a time to celebrate and last night was no different.

It was a time to honor an outgoing congressman, local education and arts leaders and those who have simply made our community better through their professional endeavors.

We salute this year’s honorees including:

Randall Ham (arts), Scott Coulter (business), Suzanne Rathbun (community service), Adrian Vega (education), Congressman Mike Conaway (government), Dr. Khavar J. Dar (health and science), Carole Stoker (humanities), Ron Griffin (law), Ruth Friedberg Campbell (media), Marita Hendrick (philanthropy), the late Bill Robertson (ranching/agriculture), Hector Aguilar (religion) and Phil Fouche (service in a profession).

Also honored were former Odessans journalist Damon Sayles and Captain Todd M. Watkins, USN (ret), Naval Officer and a pilot for Kent Companies.

This event is an annual reminder of just how much talent we have here in the Permian Basin. Every year a new group is added to the list of those who have given of their time and talents to succeed not just in their own fields but also for Odessa.

A strong community is fueled by folks like these who put their all into everything they do each and every day.

We give a hearty congratulations to all of those honored and thank them for their years of service in their professions and to the city of Odessa.

