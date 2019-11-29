OUR VIEW: Empty Stocking is key to happy holiday

As our first few days of the holiday season are settling in around us many of us are either exhausted from Black Friday or have our eyes set on Cyber Monday.

We know that it’s easy to get caught up in the holiday. But we can’t lose sight of the fact that many are suffering in our city. And, many are children.

That’s why we at the Odessa American will again partner with our friends at the Salvation Army.

This will be year 25 of working with the generosity of Odessans through the Empty Stocking Fund. The charitable event has always been our pleasure. We are always amazed and humbled by the generous spirit of folks around here.

As we go into our 25th year of asking for your help, which started Thanksgiving Day, we took a moment to reflect on how the fund started in 1995 and raised $28,895 that year. Since the Empty Stocking Fund was created in Odessa we have raised almost $2 million.

That makes us all proud. Not of ourselves but of you, our readers. You guys are the ones who make this work.

We’ve seen the fund go up some years and then back down some years. We didn’t quite make the $30,000 goal in 1995. But we sure got close.

Since that time we’ve met our goal most years — last year the goal was $100,000 and we came up about $24 over that amount. We know that there are so many great causes and charities out there vying for our time and money.

Despite our booming economy there are still more and more families in need. And Christmas is a heartbreaking time to be in need. We believe there are about 250 families with about 500 children needing our help this year.

We thank you for your past donations, and ask you to think of us again this year as we celebrate our silver anniversary and a quarter of a century of teaming with the Odessa Salvation Army to sponsor the Empty Stocking Fund.

We’re going to need a lot of help from generous and helpful groups, businesses and individuals intent on continuing to help the less fortunate in our community.

The Empty Stocking, most will remember, was started to enable the Salvation Army to provide toys and food baskets to families in need.

But because more than $1.9 million has been raised since the program was instituted in 1995, we hope the journey to this year’s goal of $100,000 can be completed in the relatively short time at hand.

We have been fortunate that a lot of caring folks have put this cause on their annual schedule, and they are faithful at getting their donations to the Salvation Army in time for these disadvantaged children and families to have something to appreciate about the holidays.

We are more than happy to list the names of contributors and any people or causes they choose to honor with their money. But we also understand if they want to do so anonymously, and will list the donation as such.

We also appreciate businesses and individuals who take the Empty Stocking Fund as their primary charitable donation. Last year a generous Odessan challenged business owners to a $30,000 match.

The great thing about giving to the Empty Stocking Fund is the fact that even the smallest donation matters. All of those involved with the effort appreciate the individual donations, but our thankfulness is nothing compared to the gratitude of those who will benefit.

And we know from experience that being an Empty Stocking benefactor can provide enormous satisfaction when you realize that you’ve helped provide Christmas for a lot of children who wouldn’t otherwise have anything.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be made online at sarmytx.org/emptystocking or be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, Grant and 8th in the Bank of American Building on the 8th floor. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Additional information can be had by calling the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

We thank you all for the last 25 years. Here’s to 25 more.