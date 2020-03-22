  • March 22, 2020

OUR VIEW: Steady as she goes will get us there - Odessa American: Our Opinion

OUR VIEW: Steady as she goes will get us there

THE POINT: Stop hoarding and be a good neighbor during this time of crisis.

Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 2:30 am

The coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the country and is now here in the Permian Basin.

Now is the time for a steady hand not for dashing to the market to buy 200 rolls of toilet paper.

School is out but our district has done a remarkable job of coming up with a plan on the fly to feed the thousands of kiddos in our community who depend upon ECISD for a good meal or two.

Lots of folks have stepped up and done remarkable things this week.

Our West Texas Food Bank, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels and many, many other organizations still need our help. They are now and will be even more so impacted in coming days.

Keep them in mind and in your prayers and also remember them in your pocketbook as much as possible during these trying times.

Keep yourself and your family calm by relying on reputable news organizations and ignore the fear mongering in the social media circle.

Yes, we should be concerned and wash our hands. No, we should not run up and down the streets screaming and pulling our hair.

It’s a happy medium. The Greatest Generation was asked to go to war with little to no contact with home for years at a time. We can weather this storm on our couches.

Stay in and remember to help out the little guy. You remember the little guy, don’t you? That local restaurant owner who sponsored your little league team or the barber who donated gift cards for a raffle. They need our help.

Order some food and go pick it up from our mom and pops. Don’t give in to fear and panic.

Get through this. We can all do it.

Posted in on Sunday, March 22, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

