  • April 21, 2020

OUR VIEW: Sewell, guests share leadership lessons online - Odessa American: Our Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

OUR VIEW: Sewell, guests share leadership lessons online

THE POINT: Grab a drink, sit back and tune-in for constructive conversation.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:30 pm

OUR VIEW: Sewell, guests share leadership lessons online Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

It’s interesting to see how differently people react to a crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception.

As Odessans are remanded to what by now feels like interminable house arrest, all sorts of folks are juggling the challenges of working from home. There’s the litany of good humor about the predicament; such as how some folks transition from coffee to wine at no particular point during the day. Parents homeschooling their children are threatening – mostly in jest – a teacher strike.

Some people have knocked out several home-improvement and Spring-Cleaning projects to fill their time. Conversely, we fear some out there have let the crisis get the best of them. After all, the constant stress of trying to stay infection-free, coupled with financial hardship and the fear of the unknown have undoubtedly had a debilitating effect on many. Many businesses have closed and others are struggling to stay open.

We like to take our hat off to one local businessman who has decided to spend this halt in normalcy helping others spend their down time in a more constructive way.

For the past month, local business and community leader Collin Sewell has turned a corner of his Ford dealership into a digital learning lab of sorts, livestreaming engaging conversations with renowned leadership speakers ranging from John Maxwell and Andy Andrews to Odessa’s own Ray Perryman.

The free “learning sessions” range in topic from what the future portends for our virus-ravaged economy to dealing with stress and uncertainty in times like these.

The latest installment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday and will feature best-selling author Tim Elmore, a renowned expert on Millennials and Generation Z, who will target educators and parents alike with the topic, “Adjusting the Sails: Leading the Most Anxious Generation in a Most Anxious Time.”

You can tune in to the program via Sewell’s Facebook page – facebook.com/teamsewell – or the company’s website, www.teamsewell.com/leadership. The Odessa American will also post a link to the program on our Facebook page.

Clearly, the topic of Elmore’s program could not be more apropos at a time like this. But it is also important for us to realize that what Sewell is up to is equally as timely and worthwhile and deserves our thanks.

He is helping us all “sharpen our saw.” At least that’s how noted self-help author Stephen Covey would describe it. Covey became a worldwide sensation when he authored the bestselling book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” He noted that one of those habits – “Sharpening the Saw” – stressed just how important learning is in helping all of us improve and rejuvenate our professional and personal lives.

Sometimes amid a crisis, some people will tend to resort to doing what they know best. In Sewell’s case, it’s taking topics such as leadership and life-long learning and sharing them with others. In doing so, he is helping make these stressful, monotonous days a little more worthwhile for a lot of people.

And for that, Sewell and his colleagues deserve our thanks.

So, what do you say, Odessa? If you’re not too busy at 10 a.m. Thursday – let’s face it; most of us are not! – pull up a chair, grab that cup of coffee (or wine) and tune in to Sewell and Tim Elmore. It will be an hour out of your pseudo-quarantined day that is well-spent.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 61°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 85°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 60°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]