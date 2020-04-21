OUR VIEW: Sewell, guests share leadership lessons online

It’s interesting to see how differently people react to a crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception.

As Odessans are remanded to what by now feels like interminable house arrest, all sorts of folks are juggling the challenges of working from home. There’s the litany of good humor about the predicament; such as how some folks transition from coffee to wine at no particular point during the day. Parents homeschooling their children are threatening – mostly in jest – a teacher strike.

Some people have knocked out several home-improvement and Spring-Cleaning projects to fill their time. Conversely, we fear some out there have let the crisis get the best of them. After all, the constant stress of trying to stay infection-free, coupled with financial hardship and the fear of the unknown have undoubtedly had a debilitating effect on many. Many businesses have closed and others are struggling to stay open.

We like to take our hat off to one local businessman who has decided to spend this halt in normalcy helping others spend their down time in a more constructive way.

For the past month, local business and community leader Collin Sewell has turned a corner of his Ford dealership into a digital learning lab of sorts, livestreaming engaging conversations with renowned leadership speakers ranging from John Maxwell and Andy Andrews to Odessa’s own Ray Perryman.

The free “learning sessions” range in topic from what the future portends for our virus-ravaged economy to dealing with stress and uncertainty in times like these.

The latest installment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday and will feature best-selling author Tim Elmore, a renowned expert on Millennials and Generation Z, who will target educators and parents alike with the topic, “Adjusting the Sails: Leading the Most Anxious Generation in a Most Anxious Time.”

You can tune in to the program via Sewell’s Facebook page – facebook.com/teamsewell – or the company’s website, www.teamsewell.com/leadership. The Odessa American will also post a link to the program on our Facebook page.

Clearly, the topic of Elmore’s program could not be more apropos at a time like this. But it is also important for us to realize that what Sewell is up to is equally as timely and worthwhile and deserves our thanks.

He is helping us all “sharpen our saw.” At least that’s how noted self-help author Stephen Covey would describe it. Covey became a worldwide sensation when he authored the bestselling book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” He noted that one of those habits – “Sharpening the Saw” – stressed just how important learning is in helping all of us improve and rejuvenate our professional and personal lives.

Sometimes amid a crisis, some people will tend to resort to doing what they know best. In Sewell’s case, it’s taking topics such as leadership and life-long learning and sharing them with others. In doing so, he is helping make these stressful, monotonous days a little more worthwhile for a lot of people.

And for that, Sewell and his colleagues deserve our thanks.

So, what do you say, Odessa? If you’re not too busy at 10 a.m. Thursday – let’s face it; most of us are not! – pull up a chair, grab that cup of coffee (or wine) and tune in to Sewell and Tim Elmore. It will be an hour out of your pseudo-quarantined day that is well-spent.