  • November 12, 2019

OUR VIEW: Congrats to those being honored Monday for service

OUR VIEW: Congrats to those being honored Monday for service

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:47 am

Odessa American

Tonight the Samaritan Counseling Center will hold its annual banquet and recognize families of the year from both Odessa and Midland.

This annual event, which tonight features Karl Rove as guest speaker, is one that seeks to point out the good going on in West Texas. The event is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Midland Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion. The Samaritan Counseling Center serves the Permian Basin and West Texas with faith-based licensed, professional counseling.

It’s always fun to see who the center honors with both the family of the year honors and with the Samaritan of the Year honors, which honors local groups and businesses.

This year the Samaritan of the Year is the Sewell Family of Companies. We think they are a great pick for the award as both the leadership and employees there take ownership of not only the work they do but the community. They do a little bit of everything in the form of giving back from helping out with days of service to help struggling local families to fundraisers for a number of charities.

We see the great work that they do every year and give them a hearty thank you to go along with this year’s top award from the Samaritan Counseling Center.

We also salute Roni and Wes Perry of Midland for being named the Midland Family of the Year and Toby and Sondra Eoff for being named the Odessa Family of the Year.

The Eoff family, along with sons Jerrod and Reece, give back to Odessa in numerous ways. Sure, they have changed the landscape of downtown Odessa with the new Marriott but that is not why they are being honored.

This family for years has volunteered, donated and been cheerleaders for Odessa, Texas.  

They support so many worthy causes with their hard work and guiding hands. They also mentor other families on giving back and that is something that sets them apart.

They are very deserving of this award and we thank them for their years of service and for the years of service to come.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:47 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

