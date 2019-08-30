  • August 30, 2019

OUR VIEW: Hallelujah! Road help is on the way - Odessa American: Our Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

OUR VIEW: Hallelujah! Road help is on the way

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 5:15 am

OUR VIEW: Hallelujah! Road help is on the way oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Thursday’s vote on the 2020 Unified Transportation Program by the Texas Transportation Commission will do so much to make our roadways safer.

We send our thanks up to the commission and Gov. Greg Abbott for paying close attention to what is going on with the roadways of the busy Permian Basin.

An additional $600 million was secured in state funding during the next two years to help make roadway improvements along with more than $2 billion in funding to the Odessa region during the next decade.

Again, thanks to those who voted to champion this region that often has the collective feeling of being a bit ignored by the state. This vote is a promise from the state to take care of the folks who live, work and play in this region and who provide the fuel that helps run the entire world.

This $2.2 billion is the largest sum ever awarded to the district.

Imagine a Permian Basin with roadways that are up to heavy truck loads roaring through here? It’s a future that is now within our grasp.

We also must thank those who worked tirelessly to make sure state officials understood the urgency of the crisis on our roads.

The vote comes after more than a year of work by the Permian Strategic Partnership and others to highlight our needs. A recent TXDOT study revealed that while the Permian Basin represents only 2% of the state’s population, the region had 11% of all traffic fatalities in Texas in 2017.  PSP leaders have hosted federal and state transportation officials in the Permian to show them the problems first-hand.

Certainly PSP Chairman Don Evans has led the charge to spread the word about the needs here in the Basin. He has personally helped bring officials in to tour the region. He was thankful on Thursday for the additional $600 million.

“The terrible reality is that our region is averaging almost one fatality per day on Permian region roads. This investment will save lives on roads that have been overwhelmed by the growth in traffic our region is experiencing as we work to deliver Permian energy to the world,” Evans said. “We thank Gov. Abbott, Chairman Bruce Bugg and his fellow Commissioners and staff, and our state and local officials for recognizing and acting on this critical public safety need.”

Evans praised Abbott and called the state “a tremendous partner.”

He also praised city and county officials in both Odessa and Midland and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf for working to highlight the needs of our roads.

Landgraf, as well as Evans, attended Thursday’s vote. Landgraf echoed Evans’ praise for Chairman Bugg and the transportation commissioners for “stepping up and making the decision to invest in our West Texas roads. Now that the projects and funding have been approved it's time to get to work."

We echo all that praise and add our own for the PSP and its member companies who identified the need for road improvements as one of the most critical infrastructure challenges facing the region.

What can we look forward to on our roads?

The funds approved Thursday will deliver long-term road safety solutions including grade separations, widening roads to four-lane divided highways, adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and providing wider shoulders for safe enforcement activities.

One last kudo to give out — Odessa and Midland working together.

This was a true group effort led by the PSP that included our two cities partnering to shine a light on our roadway issues. That is not always the case out here in West Texas. But it was this time and it can be again.

Great things can be accomplished through all of these partnerships. We speak for everyone who drives a vehicle out here when we say thanks to the governor, the commission and to all those who made this a reality.

Posted in on Friday, August 30, 2019 5:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
78°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: SSE at 7mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]