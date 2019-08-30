OUR VIEW: Hallelujah! Road help is on the way

Thursday’s vote on the 2020 Unified Transportation Program by the Texas Transportation Commission will do so much to make our roadways safer.

We send our thanks up to the commission and Gov. Greg Abbott for paying close attention to what is going on with the roadways of the busy Permian Basin.

An additional $600 million was secured in state funding during the next two years to help make roadway improvements along with more than $2 billion in funding to the Odessa region during the next decade.

Again, thanks to those who voted to champion this region that often has the collective feeling of being a bit ignored by the state. This vote is a promise from the state to take care of the folks who live, work and play in this region and who provide the fuel that helps run the entire world.

This $2.2 billion is the largest sum ever awarded to the district.

Imagine a Permian Basin with roadways that are up to heavy truck loads roaring through here? It’s a future that is now within our grasp.

We also must thank those who worked tirelessly to make sure state officials understood the urgency of the crisis on our roads.

The vote comes after more than a year of work by the Permian Strategic Partnership and others to highlight our needs. A recent TXDOT study revealed that while the Permian Basin represents only 2% of the state’s population, the region had 11% of all traffic fatalities in Texas in 2017. PSP leaders have hosted federal and state transportation officials in the Permian to show them the problems first-hand.

Certainly PSP Chairman Don Evans has led the charge to spread the word about the needs here in the Basin. He has personally helped bring officials in to tour the region. He was thankful on Thursday for the additional $600 million.

“The terrible reality is that our region is averaging almost one fatality per day on Permian region roads. This investment will save lives on roads that have been overwhelmed by the growth in traffic our region is experiencing as we work to deliver Permian energy to the world,” Evans said. “We thank Gov. Abbott, Chairman Bruce Bugg and his fellow Commissioners and staff, and our state and local officials for recognizing and acting on this critical public safety need.”

Evans praised Abbott and called the state “a tremendous partner.”

He also praised city and county officials in both Odessa and Midland and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf for working to highlight the needs of our roads.

Landgraf, as well as Evans, attended Thursday’s vote. Landgraf echoed Evans’ praise for Chairman Bugg and the transportation commissioners for “stepping up and making the decision to invest in our West Texas roads. Now that the projects and funding have been approved it's time to get to work."

We echo all that praise and add our own for the PSP and its member companies who identified the need for road improvements as one of the most critical infrastructure challenges facing the region.

What can we look forward to on our roads?

The funds approved Thursday will deliver long-term road safety solutions including grade separations, widening roads to four-lane divided highways, adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and providing wider shoulders for safe enforcement activities.

One last kudo to give out — Odessa and Midland working together.

This was a true group effort led by the PSP that included our two cities partnering to shine a light on our roadway issues. That is not always the case out here in West Texas. But it was this time and it can be again.

Great things can be accomplished through all of these partnerships. We speak for everyone who drives a vehicle out here when we say thanks to the governor, the commission and to all those who made this a reality.