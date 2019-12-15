OUR VIEW: Lots of good going on in Odessa

If you missed the annual holiday parade in downtown Odessa, you missed a good one.

It was well done by civic groups, churches, bands and a number of businesses who worked hard to create lighted floats, cars and at least a few pedestrians who were all lit up.

This annual event is really something to behold. Thousands lined the street for more than an hour in advance waiting to see the holiday spirit drive, walk or march on by. It’s a lot of work to put this parade together and we thank those who did the behind the scenes work and those who showed up to participate in the parade.

Those of you who missed can still get in the holiday spirit by visiting Starbright Village at McKinney Park. The holiday light show going on there nightly is spectacular. Kudos to the Odessa Parks department for this annual treat for the eyes and boost for the holiday spirit.

Congrats are also extended to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis for being named by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement until Aug. 30, 2025.

“I was very honored to be considered for a position on the commission,” Griffis said. “I take it very seriously. I will do my best to represent Ector County and the Permian Basin while I’m on the commission.”

The commission was established and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

Griffis is the lone member of the commission residing in West Texas. That’s good news for his office and for the people of Ector County.

Griffis said law enforcement agencies are in a unique position, especially in the Permian Basin.

While we are patting folks on the back, we must add Jesse Castaneda to the list. He has again (for the fourth year) created a prayer wall in his yard at his home at 2029 W. 10th St. Anyone can add a prayer to the wall and this year Castaneda made the first prayer on the wall to honor a victim of the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

He’s a postal carrier and wanted to honor slain USPS worker Mary Granados first on the wall. This installation takes a lot of work and we think it’s great that Castaneda takes the time to do it and that he honored Granados. He’s leaving it up through the holiday season.

There’s a lot to be thankful for during this season of giving. These are a few examples of the positive things going on around Odessa.