OUR VIEW: EOC has been a mess but Odessa has rallied

It’s been said that a crisis will always bring out the best and the worst in people.

The best side of Odessa in this COVID-19 crisis has been how – once again – first responders and doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have literally put their lives on the line to help others live. They are modern-day martyrs who risk their lives out of a deep devotion to helping and protecting others. And we can’t thank them enough.

The best side of Odessa during this nightmare has also been the heightened level of kindness and sense of community that, ironically, is the result of a deadly virus that has pushed us all more physically apart. Children chaperoned on neighborhood walks by parents leave colorful and uplifting chalk messages on driveways and sidewalks.

Youngsters living in at least one home spent time drawing colorful Easter Eggs on printer paper, then distributed them to homes in the neighborhood so they could be taped up in windows to brighten up the block. Neighbors on one street took turns walking to each other’s homes and taking cellphone front-porch portraits at a safe distance, then texting the finished product to the subjects.

Some folks make homemade hand sanitizer or face masks and then gift them to those in need. The lost art of neighbors visiting over a fence has been rediscovered with twist: the traditional backyard barrier has been replaced by six feet of distance.

And then there’s the “worst” side of who we are as a community.

The coordinated local reaction by the City and Ector County officials – and others affiliated with the effort – has been a disaster all its own. Actually, we would like to apologize to the word “coordinated” for even using it to describe what has been happening.

The stumbles and level of disarray by the Emergency Operations Center and the effort it is supposed to coordinate have been all too apparent and numerous.

Low levels of virus testing; news conferences that at first were too few and offered too few answers; miscommunication in reporting the first local fatality from the virus: Those were just a few of the missteps.

We do offer high praise for Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center for stepping up and hosting Zoom calls and for answering questions openly and honestly.

So, not everyone involved in this effort is guilty of gross incompetency. We even have some hope that county officials will be more forthcoming as Commissioner Eddy Shelton showed up Friday for the first time on a Zoom news conference. He apparently is replacing the health director who had quite the dust up with local media (OA included) during a Thursday Zoom news conference. But there is no answer on why some from the EOC, namely the health director, are not participating in the daily news briefings.

But the fact remains that the collective result of miscommunication is breathtaking. Need evidence of that? Visit Medical Center Health System’s Facebook page and review the recorded news conferences that have been conducted. We rest our case.

Honestly folks – at times watching some of these Zoom briefings is like witnessing a re-enactment of the famous Abbott & Costello gag “Who’s on first; What’s on second.”

Local crisis response officials have explained that getting their sea legs in addressing the Odessa/Ector County outbreak has not been easy. There are a lot of moving parts to this crisis and coordinating the response has been challenging, they claim. But that argument holds true to practically every other community in Texas and the rest of the United States. Other communities have simply done a better job in reacting to it.

With COVID-19, victims afflicted with underlying health issues suffer the most.

As a community, we have struggled with the virus outbreak because our underlying “health issue” is a broken system of local governments.

The pandemic has underscored just how dysfunctional the relationship is between the City of Odessa and Ector County and how this continued dysfunction has had negative consequences for everyone in this city and surrounding county in more ways than one.

It’s no secret that the working relationship between the City and County has been strained over the issue of whether and where to build a new courthouse. This just seems to be the latest example of how the City and County continue to have trouble playing well with each other – at our expense.

During this crisis, voters really need to be paying extra attention to the actions and words of our local elected officials and public employees. Because when this pandemic is past us, there are plenty who need to be voted out of office or fired.

Now, all that said, ultimately what the EOC does or does not do is not going to be what saves us from this pandemic. The blame for just how bad this community is scourged by the virus will not rest on the shoulders of elected and government officials.

The ultimate blame – or credit – will rest on all of us.

For what this outbreak underscores most of all is that in a free society such as ours, self-responsibility and the notion of the Golden Rule are everything. We need to take responsibility for our own actions and do the right thing. And we need to treat others as we would want to be treated.

Governments – local, state or federal – never have and never will be the total fixers of such crises. And these entities, for all their good intentions, competency or incompetency, cannot protect us from the virus.

Each of us controls our future with this nightmare. Stay home, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing. Those simple practices will inoculate us all against this killer virus long before a vaccine is brought to market.

And for those of you who are still not heeding the guidelines, think about it.

Your life and the life of your neighbor could depend on it.