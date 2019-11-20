OUR VIEW: Great companies make all the difference

We are always amazed (but never surprised) at how folks out here come to the aid of their friends and neighbors and even complete strangers.

The time following the Aug. 31 mass shooting here that killed seven and injured 25 gave us a glimpse into the very worst of humanity. But it also gives us hope when we get to see the very best of humanity.

Many fundraisers have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for medical bills, family needs and other items to help the victims. Bill Kent (Kent Kwik and Avis Lube) and the Kent Companies family last week announced that their customers had donated almost $100,000 to a fund to help families of the mass shooting and local law enforcement.

The company had promised to match donations made by customers and they did just that. They also got a matching donation of $100,000 from Chevron to bring the funds raised to $300,000.

Wow. Just wow. That is a fantastic gift to this community and we thank all of you who donated and we thank Chevron and Bill Kent and his employees.

Kent will split $200,000 between the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire & Rescue, Ector County Sheriff’s Department, Midland Police Department, Midland Fire Department and the Midland County Sheriff’s Department.

The other $100,000 is being used to set up the West Texas Strong Memorial Scholarship Program. The fund will set aside money for children who lost a parent in the shooting when they are ready to attend college. It will also grant three $2,500 scholarships yearly to local students starting in 2020.

Kent thanked customers Sunday in a full page ad and said “we are immensely proud to be a West Texas owned and operated company and even more proud to stand with Chevron, our neighbors, family and friends to continue to support our community. The people of Odessa, Midland and the Permian Basin are empowered with strong hearts and giving souls.”

We are also proud of this community and of Bill Kent and his employees and also Chevron.

This generous response is something that all of us can look to when we want to see the very best in humanity. Thanks to all who made this happen.