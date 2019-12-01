  • December 1, 2019

OUR VIEW: Plenty of holiday events to keep us all busy

OUR VIEW: Plenty of holiday events to keep us all busy

THE POINT: Drop that turkey leg, step away from the leftovers and get out and enjoy the holiday all around West Texas.

Posted: Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:30 am

OUR VIEW: Plenty of holiday events to keep us all busy

We are past Thanksgiving so we don’t have to feel badly if the Christmas tree is up and we are wearing a holiday sweater. Do we?

It is now OK to officially play Christmas music as well.

This is also the perfect time to give the many groups and non-profits a good pat on the back, including the City of Odessa.

The Starbright Village that the Odessa Parks and Recreation department started piecing together weeks ago at McKinney Park is really an early Christmas gift to all of us.

The big show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the mayor will hit the switch and light up McKinney Park. Those lights stay up until the New Year and offer an amazing lighted event that has over the years just become more and more special.

Try an evening stroll with the family to take in the majesty of the holiday season. Santa even makes a weekly showing to speak to the kiddos about which list they may have landed on this holiday.

Two days after this light show opens we also have the chance to see what we believe is the best parade of the year. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday you can take a seat along the Andrews Highway and enjoy marching bands, joggers, horses and dozens of lighted holiday floats. And, of course, old Saint Nick will arrive with all the pageantry he deserves.

Guess what? Both of these events are absolutely free and give you and your family a chance to ring in the holiday season together in a family-friendly environment filled with carols, lights and good times.

The City of Odessa isn’t the only one offering lots of free family events. From art events to downtown shopping there is a lot to do.

There are holiday concerts at schools and choir events as well as ballet, mariachis and lots of ways to give back to various charities, including the OA’s own Empty Stocking Fund that benefits the Salvation Army.

Please, don’t let us hear you saying there is nothing to do in Odessa. There’s always something going on and this holiday season is jam-packed.

Enjoy!

Posted in on Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: ,

