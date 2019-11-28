OUR VIEW: Today is a time for thanks, reflection

The tragedy that hit our city on Aug. 31 of this year when seven people lost their lives and 25 others were injured during a mass shooting will never truly go away for most of us.

We saw the worst of evil that day inflicted upon everyone from toddlers to senior citizens. White, black and Hispanic - color didn’t matter that horrible, horrible day. Religion didn’t matter. Socio-economics didn’t matter. No, it seemed all that did matter was hate on that day.

But we saw something that gives us hope and something that we can all give thanks for both today and every day. We saw folks help their fellow man and offer assistance that day in ways including immediate first aid, shelter, food, giving blood and giving money.

There is hope and there is always a reason to give thanks.

We know the holidays are going to be a very difficult time for the families of those who were killed and for those who were wounded during the shooting rampage.

We hope that all of them can still find something to be thankful for on this holiday as it is now a time to take a moment and reflect on our lives – on the good and the bad.

Thanksgiving is such a special time and there are many organizations and people in our own community that give back and make us thankful. The Salvation Army, the West Texas Food Bank, the Crisis Center and Catholic Charities to name but a few.

There are also many people who give of their time in a selfless manner and make this a better place for all of us to live.

There are far too many to name in this space. But we are thankful for all of you nonetheless. We thank those of you donating time or food or money today to make a meal to brighten a neighbor’s day. We thank those of you who stepped up in August and the months after to help the shooting victims.

Use today to remember all the reasons that you have to be thankful. It should be a time to pray for peace for our family and neighbors and for those fellow Texans who are still in pain from loss of life, property and even a sense of that peace in some cases.

Today should also be about thanking those around our community who do a good job of helping to ease suffering one meal at a time.

The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving feed today for anyone who needs a meal. This week local restaurants also gave back to the community by offering free meals to those in need.

We salute all who spent the time, effort and money to offer this opportunity to feed those who are hungry. It says a lot about our community that there are several offerings of a free meal on this day of thanks.

Give thanks for the blessings of your life or simply enjoy time with friends and family. We wish you and yours a cheerful and prosperous Thanksgiving.