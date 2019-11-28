  • November 28, 2019

OUR VIEW: Today is a time for thanks, reflection - Odessa American: Our Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

OUR VIEW: Today is a time for thanks, reflection

THE POINT: Odessans have witnessed the very worst and the very best from people this year. Let us all take a moment to truly give thanks today.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 2:30 am

OUR VIEW: Today is a time for thanks, reflection oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The tragedy that hit our city on Aug. 31 of this year when seven people lost their lives and 25 others were injured during a mass shooting will never truly go away for most of us.

We saw the worst of evil that day inflicted upon everyone from toddlers to senior citizens. White, black and Hispanic - color didn’t matter that horrible, horrible day. Religion didn’t matter. Socio-economics didn’t matter. No, it seemed all that did matter was hate on that day.

But we saw something that gives us hope and something that we can all give thanks for both today and every day. We saw folks help their fellow man and offer assistance that day in ways including immediate first aid, shelter, food, giving blood and giving money.

There is hope and there is always a reason to give thanks.

We know the holidays are going to be a very difficult time for the families of those who were killed and for those who were wounded during the shooting rampage.

We hope that all of them can still find something to be thankful for on this holiday as it is now a time to take a moment and reflect on our lives – on the good and the bad.

Thanksgiving is such a special time and there are many organizations and people in our own community that give back and make us thankful. The Salvation Army, the West Texas Food Bank, the Crisis Center and Catholic Charities to name but a few.

There are also many people who give of their time in a selfless manner and make this a better place for all of us to live.

There are far too many to name in this space. But we are thankful for all of you nonetheless. We thank those of you donating time or food or money today to make a meal to brighten a neighbor’s day. We thank those of you who stepped up in August and the months after to help the shooting victims.

Use today to remember all the reasons that you have to be thankful. It should be a time to pray for peace for our family and neighbors and for those fellow Texans who are still in pain from loss of life, property and even a sense of that peace in some cases.

Today should also be about thanking those around our community who do a good job of helping to ease suffering one meal at a time.

The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving feed today for anyone who needs a meal. This week local restaurants also gave back to the community by offering free meals to those in need.

We salute all who spent the time, effort and money to offer this opportunity to feed those who are hungry. It says a lot about our community that there are several offerings of a free meal on this day of thanks.

Give thanks for the blessings of your life or simply enjoy time with friends and family. We wish you and yours a cheerful and prosperous Thanksgiving.

Posted in on Thursday, November 28, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
36°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: ESE at 14mph
Feels Like: 27°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 45°
Mix of rain and snow early. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 36°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]