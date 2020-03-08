OUR VIEW: Odessa family is perfect choice to help give back

Those pigtails on today’s front page are just too cute.

The Davis twins (Anderson and Rhett) are adorable and their family is the perfect choice to help raise much-needed funds for the Children’s Miracle Network at the Medical Center Health System.

This honor means the family will raise awareness of the local efforts of that network.

What a generous act by this young family to give back to others following the horrendous tragedy that affected not only their family but all of the Permian Basin.

Anderson’s sweet young face was seen around the world following the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting in Odessa. That tragic day would see 7 dead and 25 others wounded – including Anderson who was hit by bullet fragments in the chest and mouth while riding in the family car on a trip to the grocery store.

The community and country rallied around the Davis family and all the families affected that day. It would have been easy for her family to shun the spotlight following such intense media coverage.

We’re so glad they didn’t and that they want to tell their story to help others.

They are much like the Canady family in their generosity of time.

The Canady’s story did not end with the positive outcome of the Davis family. Samantha Canady died in 2011 from complications of croup after being brought to the MCH emergency room and subsequently being transported to a hospital in San Antonio, where she later died.

The family took her to the emergency room at MCH, mom Tammy Canady said Samantha had to be transported to another hospital because MCH doctors were unable to properly treat her at the hospital at that time. Weather issues, Canady said, also prevented Samantha from being air-lifted to a different hospital sooner.

“Pediatric care is so vastly different … and one of the things we had heard in the emergency room that day, so many times, was, ‘We don’t know what to do; she’s a child,’ “ Canady said at the time.

The work the Canady family has done to help MCH is nothing short of amazing. They helped raise the funds for the recent $2.9 million renovation of the Pediatrics Unit at Medical Center Hospital and they aren’t done yet.

Along with the Canady’s, other groups continue to play a key role in the fundraising effort including the Medical Center Health System Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Davis family will be a great face as the 2020 Miracle Family simply because they are a miracle.

So many people died that day and our community will never be the same. But holding on to the good things, like the generosity of both the Canady family and the Davis family, gives us hope that out of terrible events something good can spring up.

We are thrilled to be able to wish both Anderson and Rhett an early happy birthday (they turn 2 on March 16). We are also thrilled to know that their family is generous with time and spirit and that they want to see pediatric care improve here in Odessa.

We also offer our continued thanks to the Canady family for all they have done.

The entire community benefits when families like these give of their time. You can help! Visit the link on the front page today and give to the Children’s Miracle Network. All the money stays here and it helps Permian Basin babies and children.